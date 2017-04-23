NEW APP ALLOWS PEOPLE WORLDWIDE TO “STAND STILL” IN MEMORY OF HOLOCAUST VICTIMS (LOL…..)

A new application, Standing Still, allows Diaspora Jews and Israel supporters to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day by listening to the siren sound in Israel in real time anywhere in the world.

The application was developed by Israelis Amir Zwickel and his wife Rotem Lev Zwickel in collaboration with The Foundation for the Benefit of Holocaust Victims in Israel and the Lone Soldier Center – in memory of Michael Levin.

Zwickel and his wife relocated from Israel to New York over a year ago, just after Holocaust Memorial Day and just before Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Terror Victims (Yom HaZikaron)- two days on which a siren sounds in commemoration of Holocaust victims and fallen soldiers, respectively.

Zwickel recalled listening to the siren in real time on YouTube on his computer from his NY apartment.

“And then we thought of the idea, why not develop a simple application that could allow Israelis, Jews, or supporters of Israel who are temporarily or permanently abroad, to connect to what is happening in Israel during these important moments and hear the siren that is so deeply etched in our Israeliness, at the same time that it is happening in Israel,” he said.

“It is impossible to exaggerate the importance of the connection between Jews in the Diaspora to the Israeli present and reality for the future of Israel,” he added.

The application aims to share “the most Israeli days” with the world and invites users to “be a part of our community” and to “feel just like in Israel, even if only for two minutes.”

Users can download the application onto their phones and schedule to hear the siren either in real time or schedule an alternative time to stand still in remembrance.

“Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoa) and Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Terror Victims (Yom Hazikaron) are engraved in the Israeli DNA, and are a significant part of our culture,” the application states.

“We welcome you to stand with us for the memory of the 6 million who are not here with us, for the ones who fought and gave their lives to protect us, for the survivors who stand tall and proud until this day, and for the ones who are risking their lives so we can live free.”

Additionally, the application allows Diaspora Jews and Israel supporters to donate to Holocaust survivors and lone soldiers in need via The Foundation for the Benefit of Holocaust Victims in Israel and the Lone Soldier Center.

“We were impressed with the sacred work these two bodies do and the wonderful people who volunteer there that we were privileged to meet,” said Zwickel.

Former Likud Minister Limor Livnat, who serves as the volunteer chairwoman of the Foundation for the Benefit of Holocaust Victims in Israel said in a statement to The Jerusalem Post that she sees “great importance” in collaborating with initiatives, such as the application, that facilitate Holocaust remembrance to world Jewry.

“We must all pay a moral debt to the some 200,000 Holocaust survivors, living among us, who have gone through horrors that we will never really understand,” she said. “Each and every one of us has an obligation to act so that Holocaust survivors living among us will be able to live their lives with dignity.” Livnat said she views this is a “sacred mission” and the reason she chose to head The Foundation on a voluntary basis.

“The life story of these heroes must be engraved in our hearts and burned into the national and international consciousness,” she said.

To support The Foundation for the Benefit of Holocaust Victims in Israel on Holocaust Remembrance Day via the application Standing Still or via: http://www.k-shoa.org