Netanyahu at Holocaust memorial blames allies for inaction, says world repeating mistakes (LOL…..)

http://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog-april-23-2017/

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says over 4 million Jews could have been saved if the allied powers had bombed Nazi death camps in 1942.

“The allies knew, and didn’t act,” Netanyahu says at the official ceremony marking Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem Museum.

“Since World War II, there has never again been a tragedy like Holocaust, but in many cases, the world stands by and does not prevent instances of mass murder or genocides,” he says noting the atrocities in Cambodia, Rwanda, Sudan and today in Syria.

Netanyahu warns against the dangers of bystanderism, and praises US President Donald Trump’s missile strike on a Syrian airbase in response to a chemical weapons attack that killed nearly 90 civilians.

“There are bright points in the darkness, one them occurred just now with Trump’s decisive response to the massacre of Syrian children.

The prime minister goes on to say that anti-Semitism is still alive today, and often times is manifested as hatred of Israel.

“Hatred of the Jews is now directed at the Jewish state,” he says. “The new anti-Semitism is prevalent in the West and in UN bodies.