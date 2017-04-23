Ivanka Trump (White Feminist, White Slut, Race Traitor) plans to “mourn Holocaust victims”–but not Russian or Palestinian victims

http://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/04/22/ivanka-plans-to-mourn-holocaust-victims-but-not-russian-or-palestinian-victims/

“Civilian casualties from airstrikes grow in Iraq and Syria. But few are ever investigated. A recent airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq is believed to have caused more than 270 civilian deaths…”

Ivanka is planning to take a trip to Germany. She probably has not been to the concentration camp in Gaza; she almost certainly has not seen mass graves in Russia, despite the fact that the real Holocaust during World War II arguably happened there. Ivanka is going to Germany for worship.[1]

Yes, you’ve read that correctly—and she is going to bow down to the only Holocaust in human history. Forget about Palestinian women and babies who are being tortured and liquidated by the Israeli regime almost every day. Forget about the concentration camp known as Gaza.

Ivanka has to make a pilgrimage to the only sacred place in the universe. Why? Well, because the Holocaust, as Israel Shamir points out, “replaces Christ with Israel, Golgotha with Auschwitz, and the Resurrection with the creation of the Jewish state.”[2] Gilad Atzmon likewise declares: “To a certain extent, we are all subject to [the Holocaust] religion; some of us are worshipers, others are just subject to its power.” The Atlantic declared last year that “Ivanka joined a distinctive Jewish world” in 2009,[3] so she obviously has to go all the way.

Charles Krauthammer has also acknowledged that “it has become increasingly common for American Jews to locate their identity in the Holocaust.”[4] For Krauthammer, “the Holocaust forms an ineradicable element of my own Jewish consciousness.”[5] For this reason, Krauthammer tells us that everyone ought to know about the Holocaust:

“We must of course remain dedicated to keeping alive the memory and the truth of the Holocaust, particularly when they are under assault from so many quarters. Which is why, though I initially opposed having a Holocaust museum as the sole representation of the Jewish experience in the center of Washington, I came to see the virtue of having so sacred yet vulnerable a legacy placed at the monumental core of — and thus entrusted to the protection of — the most tolerant and open nation on earth.”[6]

Is that really fair? Krauthammer understands that there is something called double standard, but he cannot apply a consistent standard because the so-called Holocaust morally and intellectually cripples him. For example, he knows that more than forty million people were executed by the Bolshevik or Stalinist regime. He knows that the regime was overwhelmingly Jewish, and he knows that there has not been a single museum in the Western world dedicated to those people. But Krauthammer and the rest are telling us all that “the Holocaust” is unique.

Moreover, Krauthammer and his brethren know that there is a Holocaust going on in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza. But that again is immaterial because, as the late Ovadiah Yosef told us, the Goyim are just donkeys or jackasses whose existential purpose is to serve The Chosen. Even the LA Times has recently reported: “Civilian casualties from airstrikes grow in Iraq and Syria. But few are ever investigated.”[7]

Why should there be an investigation when those people aren’t that important? Who cares about their existence? “A recent airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq is believed to have caused more than 270 civilian deaths…the uproar over the March 17 deaths in the Jadidah neighborhood of Mosul masks a grim reality: Hundreds, and perhaps thousands, of other civilians have died in hundreds of airstrikes in Iraq and Syria during the war against Islamic State, and it appears likely that the vast majority of those deaths were never investigated by the U.S. military or its coalition partners.”[8]

Can you imagine a bomb being detonated in a place like Paris and then just 10 people happen to be dead? What would the entire world say? Terrorism, right? But when we carpet-bomb one village after another in the Middle East, then it is justified because we are fighting terrorism. We are the good guys!

What’s so funny about all this is that some mush-heads will get into the political platform and say really dumb things such as “they hate us because of our freedom.” Well, ethnic cleansing is real; concentration camps in Gaza are real. And until we stop fooling ourselves, we will always pay the consequences.

