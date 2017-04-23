Israel said to strike pro-Assad forces in Syria, killing 3

An Israeli attack on a Syrian camp for pro-government forces killed three fighters near the Golan Heights on Sunday, an official from the forces said.

The National Defense Forces (NDF), a pro-regime militia, said in a statement that the alleged Israeli strike targeted the Naba Fawar base in the area.

The NDF report said the three men killed were named Mohammad Ahmad Ibrahim, Safwan Ahmad Salibi and Osama Hamed Faraj.

An NDF official told AFP that it was unclear whether the damage was inflicted by an airstrike or shelling.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group confirmed the early Sunday attack but had no further details.

An IDF spokesperson said the army was not familiar with the incident. According to al-Jazeera, Israeli security sources denied that there had been an attack on Syrian positions.

On Friday the IDF struck positions affiliated with the Syrian army after three mortars fired from the Quneitra area landed in the Israeli Golan heights, Israeli military sources said.

No one was injured by the mortar fire.

The Israeli military said the mortar fire on Friday appeared to be spillover from the raging civil war in Syria.

Errant fire from fighting in the war-torn country has been common over the past several years.

The IDF has frequently retaliated against stray projectile strikes inside Israeli territory.