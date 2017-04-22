http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/US-forces-kill-Islamic-State-militant-linked-to-Turkey-nightclub-attack-488619

The US on Friday disclosing a secret military operation that killed an Islamic State operative linked to the deadly New Year’s Eve attack in a Turkish nightclub. Israeli Lian Nasser was among the slain in the January shooting.

A CENTCOM spokesman said Abdurakhmon Uzbeki was killed during the ground assault near Mayadin, Syria on April 6th. Uzbeki was seen as a close associate of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

According to a military spokesman, Uzbeki helped facilitate the brutal nightclub attack which killed 39 people in Istanbul. ISIS said the attack was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

Turkish authorities captured the suspected attacker in January following a two-week manhunt. Officials say he later confessed to carrying out the attack.