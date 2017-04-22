Real History is Trending

http://www.renegadetribune.com/real-history-trending/

Slipping under the radar this week are two news stories that massively boost the international forum of revisionist historians. On April 20, anniversary of Adolf Hitler’s birthday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed shock and dismay at ‘the ‘re-writing of history’.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Secretary Sergei Lavrov sharply criticised a trend towards re-writing history and the destruction of hundreds of memorials erected throughout Europe to honour the Red Army’s ‘liberation of Europe from Nazism’.

The two breaking news stories (SPUTNIK International) are the clearest indication yet that the impact of revisionist historians is causing growing concern in the seats of power throughout the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says, “The revision of history leads to the erosion of the pillars of today’s world order, which were built after World War II.”

The Russian leader cannot be faulted in wording carefully chosen to make his point. He is not necessarily saying that revisionist history is wrong; he is saying that such analysis is dangerous because it undermines the Old Order. Addressing the Pobeda (Victory) Committee, he qualified his earlier comment by adding that ‘falsification of history leads to disunity in the world and is fraught with great risks.’

Conceding that there are ‘unfortunately other approaches to history’ the world’s most influential leader raises awareness of these being ‘turned into political and ideological weapons.’

This is diplomatic speak for ‘we accept there are varying takes on the Second World War but if they replace the victor’s narrative there will be seismic political and ideological shifts across the world’s nations.’

His remarks are gratifying as they echo my own mantras repeated over decades: If true history sweeps through nations like a tsunami then Goebbels prophecy will come true. The lies will break down under their own weight and what then?

What will follow will be international revulsion and shame expressed at the Old Order’s manipulation of real history. This would put the final nail in the coffin of fake mainstream media, relegate to street bins the outpourings of the post-war palace publishers; it could lead to a renewed and more positive image of National Socialism.

Simultaneously, if in the corridors of power populism and national survival pivots on a changing order, then the Capitalist-Communist stitch-up in which an estimated 200 million people perished, will be exposed for what it was and still is; a stigma on human history. There could then be an unstoppable pivot towards a National Socialist system that shatters the manacles of usury and slavery.

Taken in isolation the address by the Russian President is media low key. However, when powerful leaders speak they do so in unison on topics earlier agreed upon. It is no coincidence that reported on the same significant day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking in Moscow at an earlier exhibition on the holocaust, voiced dismay that in ‘advanced democracies Nazism is being rehabilitated and history re-written.’

His particular concern is that across Europe and especially Poland (and the Baltic States) the destruction of Soviet monuments commences. The Polish authorities intend to demolish over 500 monuments commemorating the Red Army.

The Russian President is particularly unnerved at ‘some countries having taken the path of glorifying Nazism and providing justification for Nazi collaborators.’ He adds that this is especially dangerous’ as it ‘fuels nationalistic, xenophobic and radical forces’.

As far as I am aware I am the only journalist-broadcaster to have picked up on these breaking news stories. Their significance cannot be underestimated.

Although the Western powers and Russia are currently at odds these former allies and accomplices in multiple acts of genocide have much to hide and which they want to stay hidden. One can expect such common purpose to be mutually antagonistic towards historians who break ranks.

What you are seeing now is official acknowledgment and concern expressed at the growing influence of revisionist historians. Throughout the corridors of power there is reluctant capitulation that if the lies break down ~ and they are breaking down ~ then brace for the replacement of the old order of Capitalism and Communism.