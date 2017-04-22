Quiet Obama Plan to Take Down Trump Begins April 24

As the old adage goes, all good things must come to an end. And so it is with former President Barack Obama and his extended vacation following President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

After spending several weeks in French Polynesia, Obama has been planning a return to the public eye, with his first public event in Chicago on Monday, according to The New York Times.

The event will be a town hall-style meeting with students at the University of Chicago.

The former president will then attend an awards ceremony in Boston, which will be followed by a series of public speaking events and private paid speeches in the U.S. as well as Europe. Obama is also scheduled to make an appearance at the Brandenburg Gate in Germany with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Times also reported that Obama wasn’t planning on responding to President Donald Trump’s policies, adding that he would rather focus on “broader themes” that will hopefully keep him “above the cable-television combat and the Capitol Hill debates.”

Those themes include “civic engagement, the health of the planet, the need for diplomacy, civil rights and the development of a new generation of young American leaders,” according to The Times.

Right. Most thinking people know all of that is code for “helping build an apparatus to destroy Trump’s agenda in the midterms, if not sooner.”

We already know Obama has been working on building a strong machine in Washington to work against Trump and Republicans at every level.

Obama will simply get rich(er) from all his speeches about civil rights, diplomacy and inspiring anew generation of leaders. Maybe he will donate some of that money to his favorite charities. Maybe not.

OK, probably not.

Nobody’s fooled by Obama’s rhetoric, but right now he is the most powerful weapon the Democrats have against Trump. They have been chomping at the bit for him to come back into the fray, and now that he is, he will do everything he can to undermine the president — as long as it doesn’t involve a direct confrontation, because we all know Obama would never take on Trump face-to-face.