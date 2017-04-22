Infowars Producer: The ‘Zionist Thing’ is ‘Way Over the Heads of Our Listeners’

http://www.renegadetribune.com/infowars-producer-zionist-thing-way-heads-listeners/

By of The New Nationalist

Commentators have long criticized Infowars for its subtle — and sometimes not so subtle — effort to deflect criticism of Israel and identify the Jewish Crime Syndicate. Its latest iteration involves the renaming of the ZOG (Zionist-occupied goverment) as the COG (continuity of government) and proclaiming that the “Zionist thing,” as they call it, is “way over the heads of our listeners.”

Oh, really?

Case in point: During a recent call-in show on Infowars, an astute woman named “Pat” exposed its whole Israeli gate-keeping program. The money shot of the exchange occurs at minute 1:50.

Now, let’s backtrack and go through the exchange. Caller Pat asks a very logical question. Namely, why does U.S. foreign policy end up in the same place — warmongering on false premises in the Middle East. Infowars then deploys its newest shadow language to identify what and who is behind all the skullduggery: The COG.

Then Pat asks exactly who is involved with this COG. At minute 0:38, host Owen Shroyer describes it as “nebulous” and “masked” and “hard to know.”

Oh, really?

Pat comes back and challenges their ignorance — or arrogance — by saying, “I think you know.”

She is allowed about 30 seconds (starting at 0:56). At 1:03, producer Rob Jacobson, who is Jewish tries to interrupt her, but she continues. Pat calls it the “Zionist continuum …” which she says is a taboo subject. The last sentence from Pat (at about 1:32) is, “… that control for the benefit of –” and she’s immediately cut off again.

She’s ‘One of Those People’

Shroyer is clearly schooled in neuro-linguistic programming (NLP). No doubt it’s a requirement for working there — or for any media for that matter.

“So you are one of those people, who think Jews control everything,” Shroyer says to Pat.

Welcome to the club, Pat.

Let’s be honest with ourselves, here, fellow Jews. We do control the media.” – Manny Friedman Rich Jews buy media so it will cover up their (and their brethren’s) misdeeds. The Jews in the media are giving protection to the rich Jews. … In the US, even in Western Europe, no view can be proposed to the general public unless approved (after being vetted and corrected) by a Jewish group.” — Israel Shamir As a proud Jew, I want America to know about our accomplishment. Yes, we control Hollywood, But I don’t care if Americans think we’re running the news media, Hollywood, Wall Street or the government. I just care that we get to keep running them.” — Joel Stein

Pat was then cut off again. Surprisingly, but only after more snide NLP, host Rob Drew let her back into the conversation briefly at minute 4:00. The New Nationalist (TNN) sees Drew as someone on a leash — but he’s also playing a role and leary of Infowars being accused of over-censoring its audience. So he let Pat back on for show, very briefly.

Pat, referring to Shroyer’s NLP comment, rebuts by saying she used the term “Zionist” not “Jews” and correctly points out that there are plenty of Christian Zionists. TNN holds that this is an excellent rebuttal to make should you be gas lighted or subjected to NLP in such conversations.

Pat tries to inject some hidden history about Syria and Assad, stating that shortly after the Iraq War the CIA and Mossad were running anti-Assad operations. She was interrupted again (4:45) before her point could be developed. Lesson: You need to use simple 7-second talking points, because the mass media won’t allow much more.

Considering she was ganged up on three to one, and Infowars had the home-court advantage and mute button, Pat handled herself well. Hat tip to her. We need to see more of this. Much more.

The crew then threw the megaphone over to producer Jacobson, saying, “Let’s have our resident Jew answer the Jew question.” Boy. That really adds ethos to their argument, doesn’t it?

Besides the money shot of demeaning the Infowars audience with the “Zionism is over their heads” comment, Jacobson diverted attention to Trump, who he is now down on for “failing to go toe to toe with the COG.” This is actually consistent with TNN’s view that Trump is the stalking horse foil for a larger takedown or topple. Jacobson injected “China” and “North Korea” into the dialogue. Infowars has developed a Chinese- and Muslim-hoard narrative. Of course, Infowars in general also frequently decoys attention toward Saudi Arabia. Jacobson is what one would call a “huic ostiarius extremis” (extreme gatekeeper).

This has gotten so blatant, especially in the Trumpian era, that TNN no longer considers Infowars legitimate alternative media. We don’t envy Alex Jones, who needs to survive (literally) in this (((system))), but the network has become a rather sad shadow of its former truth-seeking self.

Renegade Editor’s Note: It appears that Alex Jones has always been (((their))) man, though he has occasionally told some truth about the jewish mafia in the past. Regardless, the show at least used to seem more hard-hitting and anti-establishment.

The following video provides more background on neuro-linguistic programming.

This article was originally posted on The New Nationalist.