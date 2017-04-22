Call Of Duty: WW2’s First (Very Small) Images Seemingly Revealed

https://www.gamespot.com/articles/call-of-duty-ww2s-first-very-small-images-seemingl/1100-6449531/

The first images from Call of Duty: WWII appear to have leaked, courtesy of an Activision website.

This year’s entry in the Call of Duty series was officially announced today, but it won’t be until next week that we learn any real details about it. Despite that, the Call of Duty website was briefly home to a few low-res images that look to be from the game.

As noticed by Reddit user braderz_12, the images above were located on the login page for Call of Duty profiles (and have seemingly now been replaced). There doesn’t appear to be anything particularly revealing in them, given that we already know the game is set during World War II, but it is nonetheless our first look at it.

We’ve also gotten a look at the game’s box art, which features the same soldier from the lone image shared as part of today’s announcement. We don’t know for sure at this point that it’s the final artwork that will be used, but you can check it out below, courtesy of Amazon.

A full reveal livestream is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26, at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM BST.