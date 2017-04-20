THIS IS REALITY SO TRY NOT TO LOL: 12 RIDICULOUS SIGNS YOU MIGHT BE A TERRORIST, COURTESY OF THE TSA

Posted in Uncategorized by

http://www.thedailysheeple.com/this-is-reality-so-try-not-to-lol-12-ridiculous-signs-you-might-be-a-terrorist-courtesy-of-the-tsa_042017

 

dhs homeland security theater

Want to see something so utterly ridiculous, it simply must be an SNL sketch?

Something so utterly idiotic that it can’t possibly be the reality we’re living in… and yet it is?

Next time you fly, you might want to consider that this is how the TSA is weeding out the potential “scurry turrurists”:

Delivered by The Daily Sheeple

We encourage you to share and republish our reports, analyses, breaking news and videos (Click for details).

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s