Teacher in Hot Water After Student Posts What She Wore to Class

A middle school teacher in Boone County, West Virginia, wore clothing with a patch with the caption “Tuck Frump” pinned on the back in class, and now she’s under fire.

Cheryl Judy, a middle school art teacher at Sherman Junior and Senior high schools, apparently was using safety pins to attach a patch with the slogan on it to her jacket, and then showed the children in the classroom.

She said she only revealed the profane, anti-Trump apparel to six or eight students, and wasn’t thinking when she allowed one of them to take a picture of the shirt and post it on the Snapchat app.

“Without me thinking I said ‘Sure,’ and she didn’t post it to be mean or anything,” she said according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Then all hell broke loose.

The Washington Times reported massive social media backlash, with some people calling (rightly, in our opinion) for her resignation.

Superintendent Jeff Huffman has said that there will be a full investigation as soon as the school’s spring break ends.

“We expect professionalism with both conduct and appearance,” Mr. Huffman told WSAZ. “It seems to have caused a great amount of concern from around the area and around the nation, as we’ve received multiple phone calls today.”

Come on, folks. You know what the slogan is meant to make you think, so I’m not going to spoon-feed it to you. It’s an absolute outrage to even entertain the thought of wearing this clothing in a school, in front of students.

Wearing this shirt, she is forcing children to think of profanity. It doesn’t even have that much to do with President Donald Trump, here. Even if it weren’t a political issue, it’s just wrong.

She clearly has no concept of how to behave around children, and she needs to be removed from her job. Now.

