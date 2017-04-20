http://www.renegadetribune.com/supreme-court-sham/

The deluded masses that bask in the smoldering ruins of the California failed state cannot stroke their egos often enough with the bromide that their morally and fiscally bankrupt rubble-heap is at the forefront of national trends. The fact that these trends all lead straight to the ash-heap of history is of no concern to the sewage colored invaders, the mincing sodomites, and the brainwashed useful idiots who now populate this once pleasant land. One such trend that has escaped notice is that of Supreme Court appointments.

At the same moment that the cuckservatives nationwide are gloating about getting “their guy” appointed to the Supreme Court and can’t stop bloviating about “muh CONstitooshun,” the Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court publicly announced in her State of the Judiciary address that the judicial branch is a farce. California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye was appointed to the bench by republican governor George Deukmejian, promoted to the Superior Court by republican governor Pete Wilson, promoted to the Court of Appeals by republican governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and finally appointed to the California Supreme Court by Schwarzenegger. So, what was the end result of all that republican “extreme vetting”?

The mystery meat Chief Priestess of the Cult of the CONstitution dons her ritualistic robe to put on a show of semitic sophistry that could make even a rabbi blush. In Kabbalafornia, enforcing the law means that the rule of law is under threat! Conveniently, the Chief Priestess fails to mention that the “threat” to the rule of law comes from the colonizing army of grasping, sullen brown aliens who will run riot if any attempt is made to stop White genocide.

Simply put, the rule of law means that we as a people are governed by laws and rules and not by a monarch.”

Nor should we be ruled by a kritarchy, like this black robed creature from the star chamber.

And I submit to you today that the rule of law is being challenged. We live in a time of civil rights unrest, eroding public trust in our institutions, economic anxiety, and unprecedented polarization.”

Could that “civil rights unrest” be because of the multi-cultural nightmare of incompatible, mutually hostile races living in unnatural proximity in the failed state of California? Could that “eroding public trust” result from the police state that’s needed to prevent the barely-contained “vibrant diversity” from exploding into open, rule-of-the-jungle anarchy? Could that “economic anxiety” have something to do with the endless supply of low-IQ, sewage colored welfare leeches that have parasitized the state? With the constant promotion and glorification of unthinking miscegenation, how could there be “unprecedented polarization”?

The Southern Poverty Law Center says that California is home to 79 different ethnic “hate groups”—more than any other state.”

Predictably, this feckless product of the anti-White agenda won’t mention any of the real problems that have already killed the walking corpse that is California. According to the (((SPLC))), there are only a paltry 79 ethnic hate groups in California that aren’t working for White genocide. All the rest get an (((SPLC))) pass.

But what happens when the rule of law fails? Let’s ask my in-laws, Jairo and Dorothy. Two of 120,000 American residents who were interned by the U.S. Government for four years by an executive order. They were labeled “hucksters and peddlers” and they were forced into camps where keys were thrown away for four years.”

Funny how this republican appointee to the highest court of the most degenerate state never screeched at us about the failing rule of law when “progressives” were issuing executive orders to flood our already inundated country with more worthless living fossils and Aztexican invaders. Hucksterism and peddling must be family traits in the Cantil-Sakauye clan.

The rule of law failed again in 1882 when the United States passed an anti-immigration law, this time excluding Chinese, a law that wasn’t repealed until 1943.”

The most recent example of the failed rule of law that this disingenuous, unaccountable shill could muster was slanternment camps from over 70 years ago. She follows that with an example that would be laughable if it hadn’t come from the sick mind of California’s top judge. Apparently “the rule of law failed” when a law was enacted according to the correct legislative process under the CONstitution, signed by the President, withstood judicial scrutiny for 60 years, and made complete sense for a nation that at one time didn’t want to commit suicide. No mention of the illegal immigrant disaster that just two years ago left Kate Steinle murdered by an Aztexican welfare soldier, and 14 people dead as moose-limbs ran amok in San Bernardino.

So what happens when the rule of law stands strong? In California, you pass a law and the California Supreme Court interprets it so that Sergio Garcia, then an undocumented immigrant, can obtain a law license in California.”

In two short sentences, the depravity of the jewish agenda is bared for all to see. What “rule of law” did you think the mystery meat in the black robe was talking about? Surely not the CONstitution, right? Protocol Nine: “Above the existing laws without substantially altering them, and by merely twisting them into contradictions of interpretations, we have erected something grandiose in the way of results. These results found expression first in the fact the interpretations masked the laws: afterwards they hid them from the eyes of the governments owing to the impossibility of making anything out of the tangled web of legislation.”

However, we cannot continue to do this and provide justice that Californians need and deserve without adequate and stable funding. Inadequate funding and chronic underfunding of the courts is just one way a justice system can become unjust.”

After announcing Kabbalafornia’s policy of “rule of law by conspiring to undermine the law,” the Chief Hypocrite concludes with a resort to thinly veiled extortion. Pay up, suckers, or else things will get “unjust.”

There’s no prize for guessing how the latest kosher appointment to the US Supreme Court will turn out, with a history of clerking for sodomite rights enthusiast Justice Kennedy, being appointed by George W. Bush, and promoted to the highest court by Trump. To paraphrase California’s Chief Priestess of the CONstitution: I’m sure the celebrating cuckservatives will get plenty of that justice they need and deserve.

Quotations from: http://newsroom.courts.ca.gov/news/2017-state-of-the-judiciary