Disney Jews Runs ‘Shutterbug’ Surveillance Psyops on Little Children

For several years, (((Disney))) Junior has been running mind-numbing psychological operations on children for the Crime Syndicate. A prime example is the creation of a hideous character called “Special Agent Oso.” Oso has a shutterbug who flies around as a small drone surveilling and spying on little kids. The intruder has a ladybug-shaped robotic camera that “keeps an eye out for children who need help.” The result is pure creepiness, as it depicts Shutterbug entering children’s rooms, taking pictures of them and sending back the data to a satellite in space. Nothing to see here, move along?

This is all set to harmonized, cute singing and lyrics that could best be described as New Age children’s music.

She’s on the lookout, camera’s ready have no doubt

When there’s a problem, she’s right there, no need to shout

She’s always in flight, on the case both day and night

Sending the picture right up to the satellite

This type of music and lyrics should set off alarm bells, but instead it works to normalize brainwashing so that the child and their gullible parents are indoctrinated to associate a spy drone as something friendly and cute. This is a form of very sick black magic.

But it is not just the Crime Syndicate (CS) operatives who have access to Shutterbug drone spies. The general public can avail itself to them as well. Talk about the ultimate peeping Tom. Now pervs worldwide can sit in their underwear and observe you in the comfort of their own home. And if peeping Toms have this technology, just imagine the advanced technology to which CS operatives have access. Here are the top five drones on the market for 2017. Note that several are quite small and camouflaged.

