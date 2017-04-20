American Revolution 2.0: The Time Has Come

http://www.renegadetribune.com/american-revolution-2-0-time-come/

Well, sir or madam, as I was about to tell you, that is the calendar for the current Mercury Retrograde period.

You will note that the news of President Donald Trump’s policy reversals match up precisely to the beginning of Mercury’s reverse of direction. Why no prominent astrologer on the Web has bothered to comment on this fact befuddles me. Perhaps because the observation is so easy, boring, and obvious? Trump is also a Gemini, ruled by Mercury, and therefore expectations of reversals from him, during a retrograde of Mercury, go double. Or quadruple, given the two-faced, double-bodied nature of Gemini.

Here is some astrological news that is not so easy, boring, and obvious, which also came and went without public notice: on 16 March 2017, for the first time in 245 years, Pluto returned to the exact degree, minute, and second of the Zodiac it occupied on 2 November 1772.

That was the day the selectmen of Boston, Massachusetts approved Samuel Adams’ recommendation that a standing Committee of Correspondence be formed.

In the fall of 1772, Bostonians address the latest rumors from Parliament: judges of the Superior Court of Judicature will no longer be paid by the colony’s General Court. Instead, judges will be paid directly from the royal treasury, using money collected by the American Board of Customs Commissioners. Fearing this new process will “pervert the judgment of men,” Bostonians petition their selectmen to act. In the process of debating the matter, Samuel Adams proposes the creation of a corresponding society to gauge the sentiments of other Massachusetts towns. On 2 November 1772, a committee is born when the Boston selectmen vote to establish a twenty-one-member Committee of Correspondence.

—The Formation of the Committees of Correspondence, Massachusetts Historical Society

Thus began the legal separation of the English colonies of America from Great Britain. For consideration at another time: 145 years later on that same day, British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour sent his famous letter to the 2nd Baron Rothschild, promising Palestine to International Jewry, if they would only just persuade America to send her sons “over there” to die in World War I. For democracy, of course.

Today (April 20) Pluto will turn retrograde, applying again to that 19 degrees Capricorn in the Boston Committee of Correspondence’s birth chart. This Retrograde Return will be exact on 26 May 2017. There will be another Direct Return on 10 January 2018, another Retrograde Return on 23 August 2018, and a final (this time around) Direct Return on 7 November 2018. The next return of Pluto to this point will not occur until the year 2264.

Now, this may be nothing, just the mechanical motions of a lifeless clock, or it may be the Universe screaming, “HEY YOU, LOOK HERE, THIS IS WHAT YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO BE DOING INSTEAD OF FIGHTING EACH OTHER IN YOUR STREETS!”, or it may be something else entirely. You decide. Are there signs elsewhere, urging the United States of America to return to its founding principles? Sergey Lavrov, speaking a week after the Boston Committee of Correspondence’s first Pluto Return:

Historical traditions should also be mentioned among the factors that determine a nation’s role in world politics. “History is the memory of States,” said Henry Kissinger, the theoretician and practitioner of international relations. By the way, the United States, whose interests Mr Kissinger has always defended, did not aspire to be the centre of the liberal world order for a greater part of its own fairly short history, and did not see that role as its preeminent mission. Its Founding Fathers wanted its leadership and exceptional nature to derive from its own positive example. Ironically, the American elite, which emerged as freedom fighters and separatists anxious to cast off the yoke of the British crown, had transformed itself and its state by the 20th century into a power thirsting for global imperialist domination. The world is changing, however, and – who knows – America might yet purify itself and return to its own forgotten sources.

—Remarks and answers to questions during a lecture for senior officers of the Military Academy of the General Staff, Moscow, March 23, 2017

The Russian Foreign Minister has green-lit the Second American Revolution. I have heard that this country, our potential ally—Russia—has quite a military, including a few “nookular” weapons. What more of a “Go, now” signal were you waiting for exactly, fellow American revolutionaries? A singing telegram sent directly to your doorstep?

The Powers That Be, having access to the best advice (astrological and otherwise) that money can buy, know full well what time it is, Universally speaking. This is why you have seen and heard, and will continue to read and watch, “Revolution! Over here; no, over here now; no, now over here! And here are your leaders; no, now these people over here! And here is the theory that explains current events, but this theory over here could also be true!” —all of it to divide, distract, and dissipate your energies. Follow nothingness and nobodies and you will get nowhere. Slow or fast, it does not matter to them, so long as you are turned from the Way; the correct path to victory and their defeat.

The enemy controls the U.S. government, but they do not control every government on Earth, and they most certainly do not control the planets of our solar system.

The enemy can and will be defeated, provided the Art of War is rigorously adhered to:

Sun Tzu said: The art of war is of vital importance to the State. It is a matter of life and death, a road either to safety or to ruin. Hence it is a subject of inquiry which can on no account be neglected. The art of war, then, is governed by five constant factors, to be taken into account in one’s deliberations, when seeking to determine the conditions obtaining in the field. These are: (1) The Moral Law; (2) Heaven; (3) Earth; (4) The Commander; (5) Method and discipline.

—The Art of War

I can tell you everything that needs to be done, and why, and even advise when, but if a sufficient number of American men and women—WITH A PROVEN RECORD OF SUCCESS IN REAL LIFE—do not come forward and mutually pledge their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to the cause of defeating the Zionist occupation of Washington, D.C., then … nothing. Nothing will happen. The future will remain as the present: the boot of the International Jew stamping on the face of humanity—forever.

Happy 242nd anniversary of the “shot heard round the world”, from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts where it all began.

By the rude bridge that arched the flood,

Their flag to April’s breeze unfurled,

Here once the embattled farmers stood

And fired the shot heard round the world.

—Ralph Waldo Emerson, Concord Hymn (1837)