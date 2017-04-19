New Prince Music Being Released Nearly One Year After His Death

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara
In honor of the one-year anniversary of the iconic singer’s passing, RMA has released a new song titled “Deliverance” on iTunes and Apple Music.
The track is part of a special six-song EP titled DELIVERANCE that will be available this coming Friday. The EP disc version will also be released nationwide on June 2.
According to a press release, the six songs were recorded in the studio between 2006 and 2008 when Prince was an independent artist. The majority of sales will benefit Prince’s estate.
He continued, “When considering how to release this important work, we decided to go independent because that’s what Prince would have wanted.”
“About three years ago he called. He said, ‘I think I’ve done everything I’ve come to do,'” Tyka claimed. “My dad and Prince always spoke in these types of riddles. He knew [he was going to die soon]. And he was preparing me. It’s very clear.”
On April 21, 2016, Prince was found dead at his Paisley Park compound. In June, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that the singer died of an accidental overdose.
