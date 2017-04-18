The Historical and Factual Basis of North Korean Hatred Against America

By of The New Nationalist

When one knows the hidden history about the massive targeting of North Korean civilians with so called strategic bombing it is easy to see that hate from that country is not at all manufactured. It is rooted in a fact-based narrative. When the Korean War ended on July 27, 1953, B-29s alone had flown over 21,000 sorties, nearly 600,000 tons of bombs had been dropped. Fighter aircraft had flown thousands of additional sorties over North Korea.

The United States, after China entered the war in late 1950, switched to targeting civilians in much the same manner as conducted over Germany and Japan in WWII. General Douglas MacArthur designated cities and villages in North Korea as “main bombing targets” and permitted the use of incendiary bombs.

The bombing of Pyongyang, North Korea was conducted as part of a sustained U.S. Air Force aerial bombardment campaign. By the time of the armistice, 75 percent of Pyongyang was destroyed as part of a broader U.S. bombing effort throughout the country, which cost the lives of nearly 3 million North Koreans (mostly civilians) by the time the war ended.

The campaign was conducted by the blood thirsty Air Force Gen. Curtis LeMay, head of the Strategic Air Command who also has the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Japanese civilians on his hands from WWII. LeMay bragged, “Over a period of three years or so, we killed off — what — 20 percent of the population during the Korean War”. Dean Rusk, a supporter of the war and later secretary of state, said the United States bombed “everything that moved in North Korea, every brick standing on top of another.” After running low on urban targets, U.S. bombers destroyed hydroelectric and irrigation dams in the later stages of the war, flooding farmland and destroying crops.

This means that virtually every person living in North Korea today has siblings, parents, grandparents or great grandparents that perished in this total war. It is a real stretch to gaslight someone as “crazy” or “irrational” given this reality. It is also the height of ignorance to not understand North Korea’s need for powerful retaliatory weapons.

In particular listen to Prof. Bruce Cummings at 6:30 discuss the ineffectiveness of murderous strategic bombing both in Korea and Germany. In fact it hardened morale, and stiffened resistance resulting in a “last stand” mentality that extends to this day.

Like today, western war reporters of that era rarely mentioned civilian casualties from U.S. carpet-bombing.

Even before the 1950 war about 100,000 people were murdered in South Korea under US occupation, including 30-40,000 killed during the suppression of a peasant revolt in one small region, Cheju Island. Part of the hidden history is that the US utilized former Japanese occupiers and operatives for this. The Korean War itself was set off by a series of false flags and provocations.

In addition Koreans were subjected to mass killings via death squads and goons. Immediately after the war started, potential collaborators with North Korea were summarily executed by army intelligence agencies/police. Finally, collaborators, or suspects, with the North Korean People’s Army were vengefully punished after United Nations forces recovered Seoul. Also, the U.S. military and ROK was engaged in killing innumerable refugees and civilians in enemy territory throughout the war. [Mass Civilian Killings by South Korean and U.S. Forces]

Fratricidal executions of North Koreans:

A large murderous partisan army was inserted into North Korea which was ruthless and indiscriminate in their targeting resulting in large numbers of North Korean civilian as well as military deaths.

TNN takeaway: There is zero chance that North Korea is going to respond favorably to bombing threats from the clueless Red Queen Donald Trump. And for the US to start murdering civilians again by air is just asking for severe retribution. Given the hidden history we have little doubt that North Korea would deliver it in spades. The country has been dug in underground for 75 years.

In the short run there is a proposal on the table that should be accepted to defuse the situation. China proposed a “double suspension” on the Korean Peninsula:

“As a first step, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) may suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the suspension of large-scale U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) military exercises.” Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People’s Congress.

In fact to reverse this you-reap-what-you-sow failed policy in the long run would require serious reconciliation and apologies from the US, in particular for the 1950-1953 war crimes. This could culminate with a visit by President Tulsi Gabbard to lay wreaths at the Pyongyang holocaust memorial. Here Vladimir Putin shows how it is done. Given the unlikelihood of this, look instead for hundreds of thousands of Americans in body bags as the Trumpians fumble their way into war.