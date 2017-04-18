Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (White Freemason) visits US Holocaust museum

(JTA) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his wife visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Tillerson, his wife and two other family members, accompanied by a small security detail, toured the museum’s permanent exhibit on Saturday, the Washington Post reported.

The visit comes days after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologized for saying that Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons in a discussion of Syrian leader Bashar Assad, and called Nazi concentration camps “Holocaust centers,” raising the ire of Jewish groups around the world.

The White House also angered Jewish groups in January when it failed to mention Jews in its statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.