Netflix on the verge of hitting 100 million subscribers

Posted in Daily News, Entertainment, World News by

SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix is on the verge of surpassing 100 million global subscribers, a testament to how much the video streaming service has changed the entertainment landscape since its debut a decade ago.

The company will reach that milestone this weekend if its projections are correct. It made the prediction Monday with the release of its first-quarter earnings.

The service added nearly 5 million subscribers during the first three months of the year and will end March with 98.7 million customers in roughly 190 countries.

Over the past decade, ‘‘what really did it for Netflix was the explosion of phones and tablets that allowed people to watch video everywhere,’’ said Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter. ‘‘But Netflix clearly had a vision before those devices became so ubiquitous.’’

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s