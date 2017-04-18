President Donald Trump’s daughter won provisional approval for three trademarks in China on the same day that she had dinner with China’s president.

The Associated Press, via the Boston Globe, reports that earlier this month, “Ivanka Trump’s company won provisional approval from the Chinese government for three new trademarks, giving it monopoly rights to sell Ivanka brand jewelry, bags and spa services in the world’s second-largest economy.”

What’s significant is that the trademarks were awarded on April 6 — which just happened to be the same day that the Trump family entertained Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Richard Painter, who served as chief White House ethics lawyer under former President George W. Bush, tells the AP that Ivanka Trump should stop seeking valuable overseas trademarks at the same time that she’s an unpaid official at the Trump White House.

“Put the business on hold and stop trying to get trademarks while you’re in government,” he said.