Infowars (Run By Jews and White Freemasons) Shuts Down Anti-Zionist Caller

Renegade Editor’s Note: Everyone here should already know the score, but it’s always good to see how our information is being dismissed or shut down, so we can better refine our tactics. You should think about calling into any show with open lines.

What more proof do you need that Infowars is a disinformation media outlet? The positive news, however, is people aren’t buying the lies of Infowars — just take a quick look at the comments on their YouTube channel, and you will see the goyim are waking-up!