German Soldiers in the Soviet Union – Letters from the East

"Neues Europa"

Source: http://www.calvin.edu/academic/cas/gpa/feldpost.htm

“Lying enemy propaganda never tires of accusing us of giving the German people a false or incomplete picture of the battles in the East. They are best refuted by letters from our soldiers.”

Chapter 1

German Soldiers as Witnesses against Bolshevism

The homeland hears about events at the front in an unbelievably short time. German radio often brings reports in the evening of deeds of arms that occurred only a few hours earlier, and the German newsreel includes pictures brought by air directly from the battlefields. The German people have almost direct contact with the accomplishments of their soldiers through the words, pictures, and reporting of modern news media. Past generations could not feel so closely bound to their family members.

Still, the best and most personal source of news in war is and remains the letter. That which the husband or son, the brother, or…