All the World’s a Stage

One year ago I started writing here on Renegade. To be exact I began writing on 2016/03/27 with the first post being a quick remark on how Easter has abso-fucking-lutely nothing to do with Jesus nor Christianity. It’s been 113 articles since then and over half a million words, probably even closing to a million considering all the images with text which I provided. A small encyclopedia, free of charge for my Aryan brothers and sisters. The Axe sure had to be re-sharpened every now and then, but I spent every possible minute of my free time on researching, reading, compiling, collecting, writing and editing articles, information and data. I couldn’t face my Ancestors, our Gods, the Creator – if I were to die tomorrow knowing that I did not do whatever I could with all my currently available resources and tools. There would be no honor in my life were I to let Lies win over the Minds of my people.

It is a dramatic change when Truth touches your soul. Everything else, all the illusions, lies, deceptions – they all fade away – to the point where they do not exist anymore. Knowing where you are, where you are going, not being controlled by the tricks which the Chosenites are throwing at you – it is like pushing yourself through a massive crowd of imbeciles. You finally see the true Light. And what it reveals isn’t nice, nope, it sure as hell is not. The masses have been brainwashed to believe that only “good” things show up by the attainment of Truth. This couldn’t be further from reality. Everything you learn, no matter what it is, at that very moment reveals to you both sides of the coin. Sometimes you miss out on things, but it is your duty to figure it all out. You learn about Fire and know now that it can be put to good use – or used as a harmful weapon. Every true Evil therefore comes with an intent; it is not random, nor does it happen by chance.

Every Lie on this planet happens with a full-blown intent. It is impossible to claim that all the Lies which the Jews have sold to this world are random, made up bullshit stories. They made them with an intent. They created them. They did not think twice about them. They know very well what they have done, what they keep on doing and what they plan to do till the end of fucking time. Lie. Corrupt. Deceive. Infiltrate. Overthrow. To them every established Aryan order is merely a castle which needs to be blown up at the right spot – just like in the Lord of the Rings movie. Only in this case, we aren’t talking about a literal bomb but an infiltration through language, words, propaganda – the bomb isn’t a physical explosion of vibration – but a sound that brainwashed the people, the order and the society into destroying itself from the inside out.

All true Evil comes with an Intent.

Unless the average lemming truly grasps this statement, he will never be able to completely comprehend and value the Jewish crimes on this planet. He will go on through his life saying that it is not “all Muslims”, not “all Jews”, and ironically somehow, someway he will manage to convince himself however that we are “all just Humans“. It is because the lemming does not and cannot understand that Truth does not just reveal the “good” – it reveals the bad in everything around you, depending on the current stage of Truth that you are at. Some believe 9/11 was done by random Muslims, others believe it to be an inside job and – finally – some know that the Jews are behind it. These are different stages of knowledge, which represent different stages of Truth, from false to true, and they change the perception of the individual every single time.

Once you awaken, you will never go back to sleep. It is impossible. And you will know that you are holding to the Truth when you can prove it to yourself every single day anew – or when it is consistent in every step along the way. Two plus two will remain 4 no matter what type of mathematics you afterwards apply to it – no matter how complicated it becomes – it will remain true when you draw the blueprint of your house or when you plan to send a rocket to the stars. It is fascinating how important this extreme “individualism” was for the Jews at this point in time of our history, how important it was to sell it to our youth and brainwash them with it.

How can someone claim there to be a Jewish group with Jewish ideas, beliefs, customs, purposes, aims and missions – and yet after being shown several hundred quotes of those bastards – he will still say that those are just “some” of these Jews, it can’t be all of them and – see! – there are some Jews who are on the “other side”, so it surely can’t be all of them. Nothing happens on random. Everything happens for a reason. There is no chance. It all fits right in together. There must be Jews on both sides as it empowers the individualism hypnosis of the masses. How can a billion people be Muslims and follow a strict law of life and yet it isn’t “all the Muslims”?

Our People do not understand anymore what it means to be part of a collective. This makes it for other collectives extremely easy to destroy them.

We had a healthy idea of individualism once, a long time ago. But it had to be protected, just like your Body is protected by your Immune system. All the various organs then work together to allow You – the Individual – the Self : To experience life. The Nation, the Racial collective, its soldiers, its philosophers, its wise men and women, its spiritualism – all of these elements represent the Immune system of the People. Whenever the Immune system wins and defends itself, it defends the freedom, safety and security of the People, of its Women and Children. It gives them free time which allows for Great Minds and Individuals to arise.

For the first time in history, since the Jews have taken entire control of our Civilization, there are almost no big names showing up among our people. Everyone is busy 24/7 – work, school, entertainment, desires, lust, etc. – the people are on a never ending trip of drugs. Those who could have and would have otherwise perhaps become something great are serving the Jews and developing elements which further the Jewish agenda. Those who wake up come to the realization that they are facing the World’s biggest and most dangerous enemy in this Universe. It crumbles many of them, it awakens in them a false optimism that someway, somehow, this Jewish system will collapse on its own – either by a return of some Jew or by some kind of economic failure.

Many embrace the Jewish occult lifestyle – they became partial Jews themselves – by embracing the Jewish idea of Evil, for in the Jewish worldview one has only fully lived if one embraces Evil and that Evil, the Jews say, comes through Choice. You choose to do it, it comes, as we have said, with an intent. It is this false use of “will” that the Jews sell to these gullible imbeciles through Kabbalah, where it is basically said that those who use Evil are closer to God – they are even above the “Angels” themselves who are, from the Jewish perspective, “cursed” to do only Good. In other words, the users and source of Evil has convinced people that using Evil is true liberty. Does it surprise you that they developed Democracy? Does it surprise you that in Democracy Evil is allowed to exist? Does it surprise you that such a society is being sold to us as a Liberal, Tolerant society of Freedom? The French revolution basically liberated Evil.

What does it take for such Evil to remain hidden? Acting.

When you know that someone is Lying all you see before you is him trying to Act as if he is telling the Truth – all it takes for him to sell something as being true is to convince the people that what he says is right. It doesn’t have to completely convince the person – it has to sound “reasonable enough” to pass the sad excuse of a firewall which the mind of the lemming has. The Jew has to pass the 50% mark in order to convince the people of his act. Or he has to make something, which really is true, seem to be untrue – this, at the same moment – raises his own lie in the percentage mark. This, on its own, is the basis of democracy – acting – is the key element of it. And the greatest actors of it are the Politicians.

A year has passed since my first article and the same nonsense about Easter is going on again. The Pope, the priests, the bishops – all of them are lying to the masses that “Christianity” has got something to do with this old Pagan holiday and observation of Spring, the re-awakening of Nature. Fucking Eggs and Rabbits beside Jesus. What a joke we are living in! What masses of imbeciles we are surrounded with! Illiterate idiots who cannot read the Jewish book with both of their eyes. Find the chapter which explains the holidays of Easter and Christmas! You can’t. You won’t. All you will find is that it even forbids Christmas as a Pagan holiday. And people, gullible and stupid as they are, still continue to worship the dead Jew who was hung on a fucking tree as their Savior.

These people are just as brain dead as the Liberals who believe there to be only One Race. Both of them are in the same category of Zombies with those who believe that the masses of “migrants” that are coming from Africa to Europe are “refugees”. What are they escaping from, pray tell? Their own people? It is with this massive amount of idiots which we are surrounded. Illiterate lemmings who have no other purpose in life but their own self-destruction, which includes trying to convince us that we are wrong and that we should embrace their way of thinking : Whether that be the “We are all One Race” or the “We are all One In Jesus” narrative is completely irrelevant.

The Church was killing people for having the Bible in written form. They did not want the people to read it and to learn what is written in it. By pure coincidence, it is a Jewish Talmudic law to kill any non-Jew who reads the Jewish Bible, namely the Torah.

For most people, their Brain probably didn’t make “click” even after reading that statement. It is truly a miracle that the Bible has spread in such a huge amount and has become so accessible and yet still remains alive among us. Its worst nightmare, namely being available to the masses, did not destroy it. It did not kill it, for the masses are illiterate, worse than they have ever been. They all are Christians who live “by faith” and not “by deeds”. Doing anything would mean that you don’t believe in Jesus or God, that you don’t believe in his “divine plan” and that you don’t “trust him enough” and when life seems to suck and be painful, you should just accept it as a “challenge” to truly test your faith. We have come to a point where reading the Bible itself might be considered a lack of faith in Jesus.

After all – this life is irrelevant. Only the afterlife is important to the Christian. I wonder why it is, therefore, that nothing is happening anymore in our societies in terms of a true resistance? I wonder why it is that any revival of Paganism and our Roots is being attacked and immediately infiltrated by Jews as is the case with that Seth Chagi Jew and his “Asatru Community”. How many “Christians” realize that their great Jesus was simply a part of the Jewish sect of Essenes? Coudenhove-Kalergi himself reminded them of it. The Jew Moses Hess did the same. The entire collection of non-authorized Bible-related scriptures talk about it. And yet nobody seems to notice, nobody seems to care. What was the essential part of the Essene cult? What did they teach?

Ascetism, Celibacy, Anger is forbidden (in modern terms Hatred), Self-inflicted poverty, rejection of riches of any kind, community of goods (social welfare) as it is described in the Acts within the New Testament, no oath may be taken, etc. You are following a Jewish sect, a member of it. Christianity is the expansion of this Jewish Essene sect, which then, in order to survive among Europeans, implemented European Pagan elements – and wherever necessary – destroyed and killed resistance. The Jews realized the potential of this deadly poison and applied it to us. The Essenes had their difficulties with the other Jewish cults but they never rejected the core element of Judaism – they never hated them entirely.

What in the fuck has the conflict between two Jewish sects got to do with You, the European?

Nothing. Is this so difficult to realize? Is this so difficult to admit to yourself? Listen, take a deep breath. Say : Nothing. Learn to say : No. Christianity has nothing to do with Europe. It has nothing to do with your Spirit, Soul or Culture. Everything you hate about Communism is the basis of Jewish Essenism, which is the basis of Jewish Christianity. The Jew Josephus in Chapter 8 of “The Jewish War”, states the following :

For there are three philosophical sects among the Jews. The followers of the first of which are the Pharisees; of the second, the Sadducees; and the third sect, which pretends to a severer discipline, are called Essenes. These last are Jews by birth, and seem to have a greater affection for each other than other sects have.

And your Christianity comes from it. Hell, the Rosicrucians themselves openly say that they are based upon the Essene cult! Every single Christian holiday is Pagan European. The confession booth comes from Babylon. The Flood story of the Bible comes from Sumeria and Babylon. All of the early Christian saints were Slavic Gods, re-named and re-used for Christianity. Nuns are non-existent in the Bible.

Jews did not celebrate birthdays as that would be people-worship and therefore a Sin. Your birthday of Jesus is made up as well. Everything about that Jewish religion of Christianity is – made up. A Pharisee, Paul, picked up the Essene Jesus story and created Christianity. Do you even comprehend what your life should look like if you were to follow the Bible and the Essene cult of Christianity? Let me picture it for you : No idols, no images, no property, no family, no emotions – an ugly, bland, colorless, emotionless world. Since Television is basically “motion pictures”, it falls into the category of sin as well – especially the worship of Celebrities. All you have to do is watch the movie Equilibrium – this is the ultimate end goal of your religion. Repeat with me : I am not a Christian.

You did not sell all you have. You don’t plan to abandon your Family. You don’t plan on allowing Evil to destroy this world. You do not plan to live in complete poverty and celibacy. You do not think that we are all the same and entirely equal. You do not regard the Jews as Chosen people of anything. You do not worship Jesus nor the Jewish fake God of idiocy. You – are not a Christian.

For being a Christian implies that you are, as the New Testament says, a “seed of Abraham”. That you are part of the Jewish “root Tree”. These are not my words, this is not my theory, this is not my imagination, this is what your fucking book says. Therefore, take a god damn mirror now – watch yourself deeply – look into your own eyes, get lost in them and finally release this spell which has been put upon you, say it with full heart, mind and soul : I am not Christian. I have never been Christian. I will never be a Christian. Stop playing an act. Stop lying to yourself. Take back control of your own Self. Become an Aryan again. Burn the Jewish indoctrination that blinded you through Fear. Stop believing in a literal Jewish drama between two Jewish sects.

Fuck them. Both of them. All of them. Now look at the world and realize how far this idiotic lie of the Jews has gone and come to. All secret societies are based upon it. All revolutions and ideologies have been based upon it. You read in the last article “The Plague of Democracy” how all of it is based on Judaism and the Jews – Democracy, Christianity, Communism, Bolshevism, Feminism, Liberalism, Marxism, Internationalism, Globalism, Capitalism – it all comes from them, their worldview, their “spirituality”, their lies. It has infected and infested the entire fucking planet and it is about damn time that we got rid of it all. And the only cure for it is the absolute Truth and nothing but the absolute Truth – this means that you have to face Evil, know Evil – so that you are able to identify and destroy it as well. Such a difficult task can only be accomplished by the Aryan Will, Heart, Mind and Soul.

It is therefore absolutely clear why the Jews wish to genocide and exterminate the White European Aryan Race from the face of the Earth. If they accomplish this, if they succeed in it – no one will ever again be able to see through their lies, their deception, their theater. The world will then truly become a stage. An artificial collaboration of lies and hypnosis – with people running around believing they are trans-chickens and trans-cats. A world in which the Jews will sell to the masses a hologram of a Jewish prophet who will tell them to submit to “God’s Chosen” and to kill all non-believers. People cry after watching Hollywood movies. People cry on Easter because of the Jew Jesus. And I basically already have a god damn tattoo of a face palm on my forehead.