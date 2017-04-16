Trump Looked Robotic in Passover and Easter Holiday Address

http://www.renegadetribune.com/trump-looked-robotic-passover-easter-holiday-address/

By of The New Nationalist

In an April 14 address, Donald “The Red Queen” Trump’s eyes look droopy and uneven. His right eye was nearly shut during the entire delivery, almost like an allergy. The left eye is only half open and squinting. He hardly blinked during the speech and, when he did, it was barely a flutter. It’s as if he’s frozen, not his usually animated self. He appears robotic and low energy. His body and shoulders barely move. The speech and word emphases sound canned.

The production quality is rather poor for something coming from the White House. The acoustics echo. He is viewed at odd side angles. Is this a hostage video?

Presumably, this is a speech to Americans, and yet for nearly the first minute he speaks about Jews and Israel. It could just as well have been written by Jared Kushner. At 7 seconds, he was supposed to say, “This week, Jewish families across our country …” Instead he said, “Jewish families accurse our country …” The word “accurse” means to consign to destruction, misery, or evil by a curse, as in, “And the city shall be accursed” [Joshua 6:17].

Passover, or “Yahweh,” involved the killing of Egypt’s first-born males. Alternatively, locusts eating up everything before moving on to the next goy land.

Something else of which to be aware. Watch this “Face2Face: Real-time Face Capture and Reenactment” video. The possibilities of such technology are chilling.

One more for good measure. “Bill Hicks: Mr. President, any questions?”