Southern California Will Be the Proving Ground for Border Wall Prototypes

With the bids in on Donald Trump’s border wall, now it’s time to pick the finalists to build the barrier. And it won’t just be done on paper — part of the process is building a prototype of the wall for federal officials to judge.

And where will those prototypes be built? In sunny Southern California — the most liberal-infested state in this great country.

Oh, the irony. The irony.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed on Monday that prototypes will be built on federal land in Otay Mesa, a community in San Diego County.

Aside from being in one of the most liberal areas of the most liberal state in the land, Otay Mesa is also home to one of two border crossings in the county. In other words, it’s the perfect place to put up the prototype walls.

Up to 20 firms will be competing in the design round, according to the Union-Tribune, although The Associated Press had previously reported the number as between four and 10. The prototypes are expected to cost between $200,000 and $400,000.

The quarter-mile strip of federal land is within 120 feet of the border; it’s ideal because it would allow authorities to judge how wall prototypes would work in a heavily trafficked area. The winners would be selected on or around June 1, and prototype building should commence that month, according to AP.

While protests are expected, San Diego police said they plan to allow them so long as they’re non-violent.

“As part of our community policing philosophy, we work closely with any party or group that wishes to express their views in a law-abiding manner,” San Diego police spokesman Lt. Scott Wahl said.

Needless to say, California liberals are furious. State Sen. Ricardo Lara has even introduced legislation that would forbid the state from dealing with any contractors who work on the wall.

“It’s clear that President Trump intends to stick taxpayers with the cost of a border wall that will hurt California’s economy, environment and people,” the Democrat said, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I introduced Senate Bill 30 to give our state a louder voice to say that building a wasteful and unnecessary wall would be a huge mistake.”

When it helps build the wall and manages to tick off California liberals, you know it has to be good.