Prayer to the Goddess of Spring

We hail the Goddess of spring,

of vibrancy, of stirring bounty,

of the waking earth,

that readies itself for the seed.

We hail the Goddess of sunshine,

and cycles, and changes,

and all good and terrifying things.

We pray for fertility in our works,

of minds, and hearts, and hands.

We pray for blessings,

and the gift

of hope’s manifestation.

We hail the Goddess of spring,

as Her bounty covers the land.

Eostre, be Thou praised.

© Galina Krasskova