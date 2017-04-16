Migrations to Libya: An Enslavement Operation From Start to Finish

By of The New Nationalist

The Crime Syndicate’s “humanitarian” intervention in Libya involved capturing a stable, prosperous country with rule of law and turning it into a hell hole rife with a full-blown slave-trade market. The International Organization for Migration says Libya is “living off the trade.”

The Guardian: West African migrants are being bought and sold openly in modern-day slave markets in Libya, survivors have told a UN agency helping them return home. New testimony from the International Organization for Migration suggests that the trade in human beings has become so normalised that people are being traded in public. Mohammed Abdiker, IOM’s head of operation and emergencies describes the situation as dire.

We do have some serious observations, however. For what purpose were these detained African men’s faces blurred out in news agency France 24’s photos? Logically, loved ones and relatives might be in a position to at least make some identifications. Takeaway: This is extremely fishy story treatment and an action that further contributes to covering up slave trafficking.

This slave trade has been underway for several years, but finally, in February of this year, UNICEF issued a report on it. An open-source search on the report reveals it received only passing mention by western faux-media rags.

Journey to the Hell Hole of Libya

Much of it just doesn’t pass the smell test. First and foremost, why are Africans from countries like Senegal, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Guinea and Nigeria trekking thousands of miles across scorching desert to go to Libya, where there is no security nor rule of law, living conditions are hard and violence is commonplace? And they have done this for three or four years. What is the inducement? Somalia as a fonte makes some sense, but livability indexes show Lagos, Nigeria, at 39.7, which is about the same as Tripoli, Libya, at 40.0. Dolua, Cameroon, rates 44.0; Dakar, Senegal, rates 48.3; and Abidjan, Ivory Coast, is 49.7. By most accounts, the latter two countries are stable and improving.

Assuming you survived the long trek to Libya — and no one really knows how many perish along the way — you will be greeted by armed militia thugs who make their own rules, control border crossings and detain migrants for exploitation, slavery and rape. Every step of this dangerous journey, refugees and migrants are easy prey. Simply put, the odds of making it out of Libya are not good.

The UNICEF report states that 92% of all children who arrived in Italy last year were unaccompanied. Imagine that! That figure is either staggering or implausible bullshit. As always, The New Nationalist (TNN) leaves it to you to decide.

Once in Europe more squalor awaits as just 34,000 migrants out of 1.2 million who arrived in Germany were working after two years in country.

The lure or bait into these perilous conditions should be laid squarely at the feet of the nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that are assisting with migrants’ transport from hell-hole Libya to Italy. They have blood on their hands.

There are some intrepid investigative reporters who have gone into the field to look into this. One is Ross Kemp, who followed the migrants’ pathways in September 2016. The migrants have been subjected to incredible human suffering and look licked throughout [see video below].

TNN takeway: The criminal NATO forces responsible for the takedown of Libya are doing next to nothing to improve and assist with Libyan coast guard interdiction, help with conditions in the detention camps and return migrants to their homes.

There is a hidden nexus here that is only hinted at and points to much more than neglect. It doesn’t feel organic but rather a sinister and organized weaponized migration. At one point in Kemp’s film, an imprisoned smuggler spoke of middlemen. At long last a Sicilian prosecutor is moving against the German NGO Seawatch, utilizing two ship flying under Dutch flags. The prosecutor is attempting to prove a nexus between the Libyan smugglers and this NGO. In sum, it looks like organized Luciferian human suffering and, ultimately, an enslavement operation.

The UNICEF report focuses on the plight of women and children, but there is little reason to believe men fair much better. According to the report, three quarters of the migrant children interviewed said they had experienced violence, harassment or aggression at the hands of adults. Nearly half the women interviewed reported suffering sexual violence or abuse during the journey. Most children and women indicated that they had to rely on smugglers, leaving many in debt via “pay as you go” arrangements and vulnerable to abuse, abduction and trafficking.

The primary hazards are sexual violence, extortion and abduction. Nearly half the women and children interviewed experienced sexual abuse during migration – often multiple times and in multiple locations.

The report is vague on where exactly the problems were; but after several years of this, one would think good intelligence on where criminality is rampant would be well known and that observers and security could be deployed. Yet, no real help in this regard is mentioned in the report. It does note, however, that more than a third of the women and children interviewed said their assailants wore uniforms or appeared to be associated with military and other armed forces. These violations usually occurred at security checkpoints within cities or along roadways.

The story gets even more bizarre as most of the married women (representing three quarters of those interviewed) brought at least one child with them, but more children were left behind. You decide if this makes much sense.

Once in western Libya, women are held in detention centers in harsh conditions, such as poor nutrition and sanitation, significant overcrowding and a lack of access to health care and legal assistance. Most children and women said they expected to spend extended periods working in Libya to pay for the next leg of their journey, which would either be a return to their home country or to destinations in Europe.

The migration and slave routes are shown on the map below. As of September 2016, an estimated 256,000 migrants have been identified in Libya, of which 28,031 are women (11%) and 23,102 are children (9%), with a third of this group including unaccompanied children. The real figures are believed to be at least three times higher. The number who died en route is unknown and undetermined in the report.

After parsing the report carefully, our antennae deployed. Consider the recruitment of these slaves at the point of origin. The report states, “Although very little information about human trafficking was gathered through the IOCEA interviews [why not?], other research confirms that Libya is a major transit hub for women being trafficked to Europe for sex.

“Trafficked Nigerian girls are being sent to Europe on the same route that the smugglers use. Nigerian criminal groups typically ‘offer’ victims an irregular migration package to Europe for an estimated 50,000 to 70,000 Nigerian naira (roughly 250 euros) during the recruitment in Nigeria. Once at destination, the debt is converted into 50,000 to 70,000 euros to be paid in the form of forced prostitution for a period that could last up to three years or longer.”

TNN takeway: So after several years of this trafficking, when almost the whole world has access to internet cafes and cell phones, news of the journey’s perils involving sexual exploitation and slavery hasn’t found its way back home to Africa? There are no cousins, brothers, sisters or friends who have gone through this misery to warn of this criminal racket? It makes little if any sense.

The Armed Militia Detention Centers: Smelling a Rat?

UNICEF identifies 34 “unofficial detention centers” where “armed groups hold migrants.”

A Libyan government official is quoted as saying, “There are dozens of illegal prisons over which we have no control. There are at least 13 in Tripoli. They are handled by the powerful armed militias that are playing a ‘double game’. With one hand they ask money from official government sources to keep the migrants, to buy food, water and clothing. With the other hand they directly control human trafficking, using the prisons to keep migrants waiting, until they are allowed to leave. These militias are the armed wing of the traffickers.”

The report also notes that migrants “were at a loss for words when attempting to explain why the torture or punishment was taking place,” and they were “were rarely addressed by name but instead were referred to using dehumanizing terms.”

TNN Takeaway: So we are asked to believe that there were sufficient resources to topple the powerful Qadhafi regime, and yet a ragtag group of criminals is allowed to set up 34 defacto concentration camps and conduct slave markets throughout Libya? And that there are large, international, philanthropic organizations just neglecting the situation and not alerting migrants to the realities and perils — and if someone is stupid enough to get sucked in, not help them escape any point along the process? Really?

Do we have “stupid” written all over our faces? Unlike “investigative reporters” in the Crime Syndicate media, TNN doesn’t have the resources to get to the precise bottom of these questions. All we can do is analyze the story line with the information made available. And from what see, something is off kilter with this script. It stinks to high heaven. It smells like organized chaos.