Two New “Studies” Claim Babies as Young as 6 Months Can Be Racist

Renegade Editor’s Note: There is nothing wrong with being “racist” and this study actually shows that “racism” is actually a natural instinct, which needs to be indoctrinated out of us through Pavlovian conditioning (carrot and stick) and other sinister methods in order to get us to conform to the new multicultural madness. In this case babies are smarter than the braindead idiots who think we are all one big happy family, with no real differences. Also remember that this all about painting White babies as racists, making the White Genocide agenda seem justified in the minds of lemmings.

You want freedom? You gonna have to kill some crackers. You gonna have to kill some of their babies.”

What you see above is not racism, though, since Blacks cannot be racist towards Whites. Racism = prejudice + power. I heard it from my university professor!

By Piper McGowin of The Daily Sheeple

According to the Daily Mail, two new studies have found that babies tend to be naturally racist.

That’s right. Babies… just crawling around filled with unconscious racial baises.

Think we’re kidding??

DM writes,

Following a series of studies, researchers have discovered that six- to nine-month-old infants demonstrated racial bias in favor of members of their own race and bias against those of other races. The findings are said to be a result of the overwhelming exposure infants have to their own race, and experts have warned it is wise to introduce children to people from a variety of races before the issues deepen.

So now, if you aren’t constantly taking your baby to the multicultural pancake dinner down at the YMCA once a week to expose him to every other race on a continual basis, you are basically fostering a naturally born racist.

It couldn’t just be because oh, I dunno, they are babies and they are looking for people who look like their parents because… um… they are freaking babies?!

And by the way, isn’t it great that researchers can’t cure cancer or autism or any of that, but they can solve the much more urgent problem of baby racism?

Luckily Daily Mail has your back with a handy section on “reversing your baby’s racism”:

So get ready because apparently the social engineering now has to start fresh out of the womb… and no, there is no limit to the depth and breadth of this brand of stupidity.

