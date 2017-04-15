Interview With Nicholas Pride, Presidential Candidate In The Year 2020

Posted in Economy, Historical Revisionism, National Socialism, Personal Narrative, Social Media, U.S. News, U.S. Politics by

Last weekend, I was fortunate to be able to conduct an interview with fellow member and warrior for The Truth Nicholas Pride.  I have known Nicholas for the past 2 years as he has been a member and an administrator in my secret group, Freedom Like A Shopping Cart.  We discussed many issues ranging from Donald Trump, the Federal Reserve, Zionism, Israel, Jewish Supremacy, the Family Unit, so called “gay” rights, pornography, and many other topics.  This was my first ever video uploaded to the website’s YouTube channel but I think it came out as well as it could have been.

Here is a link to Nicholas’ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nicholas.pride.982

 

 

