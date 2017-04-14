Trump Sends Armada to NK as Negotiations With China Continue

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is certainly finding out that there’s a new sheriff in town, and President Donald Trump isn’t going to put up with the same things that his predecessor, Barack Obama, did.

In an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, Trump said that he wasn’t stopping at a carrier group — he planned to send an “armada” over to deal with the latest provocations out of Kim’s regime.

“We are sending an armada. Very powerful,” Trump told the Fox Business Network host. “We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That, I can tell you.”

However, breaking with the tradition set by his predecessor, Trump said he would not announce his plans the same way that Obama did.

“You never know, do you? You never know,” Trump told Bartiromo.

He added that Kim is “doing the wrong thing.”

You can see the president’s comments here:

According to Fox News, Trump’s administration had already sent a carrier strike group into the region to deal with the threat. The USS Carl Vinson — known colloquially as “America’s Favorite Aircraft Carrier” — was one of several warships that made their way toward the Korean Peninsula to deal with Kim Jong Un’s saber-rattling.

“U.S. Pacific Command ordered the Carl Vinson Strike Group north as a prudent measure to maintain readiness and presence in the Western Pacific,” command spokesman Cmdr. David Benham said on Sunday.

“Third Fleet ships operate forward with a purpose: to safeguard U.S. interests in the Western Pacific,” he continued. “The number one threat in the region continues to be North Korea, due to its reckless, irresponsible, and destabilizing program of missile tests and pursuit of a nuclear weapons capability.”

However, it’s becoming clear that Trump isn’t going to stop with just an aircraft carrier. Combine that with Trump’s talks with China over how to handle the erratic North Korean government — talks that are already having an impact — and that’s got to have Kim Jong Un very, very nervous.

Good. He should be.