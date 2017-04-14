The Plague of Democracy

We know very well by now how much destruction and poison Democracy has brought with itself. But, let us inquire deeper into it, not only for our own sake – but also for the sake of those who might bump into this discussion for the first time – for those who might be awakening from the lie of Democracy. I like to look back into history and read wisdom of old Europa. Wisdom from Sparta for example, because Spartans laughed at the concept of Democracy – when asked why they didn’t want to adopt it, they simply replied that if you can’t have a family based on it, then it is useless. And indeed, these words hold a lot of truth. Surely the parents won’t apply democracy to their family just and only to be constantly outvoted by their 3 children. Where would such nonsense lead to?

And if you cannot base your family unit on such a worldview, how could you even think of applying it to other families which surround you, families of your race and people? How could you demand that your neighbor should submit to Democracy, if you can’t even live by it in your own house? Why should someone else poison his house with this ideology? So you see, Democracy itself started out as an anti-family element. Not only that, but how could the servant be regarded as entirely equal to the master? How could the skilled craftsman be the same as his pupil whom he is training? How could the philosopher be the same as a naive and gullible fool whose highest goal in life is to waste his own time?

We see therefore that Democracy also started out as an element which did not regard authority, quality, skill, talent, wisdom, nobility and intelligence as something worthy of its name. All these elements had to be disregarded – completely – so that the illusion of pure equality could be sold. Since authority of any kind is disregarded on its basis, so must also be the role of the parents – for who are they to raise and teach their children about life? Their home is now a democracy as well and their children are equal to them. The relationship between servant and master changed dramatically – no longer did the worker who worked for someone understand that he was given a chance by someone above him – he was now regarded as entirely equal to him.

A long time ago those who had knowledge, skill, tools and understanding had to take care of their workers. They provided for them security, homes, food, shelter, a place to live, knowledge, understanding, education – for the workers were basically the property of those who owned them. The pupil lived at his master’s house – this was his school, workplace and home – until he was good enough to acquire his own home as well.

Democracy split this relationship in every possible form and replaced it with money and taxes. The pupil and servant were “freed”, but under what cost? No one provided for them anymore, no one looked at them anymore as something that is worth anything – they became pawns in a massive game of money – they became human resources which applied for a wage. Since no one took care of them anymore, loans became the norm – money was needed in order to become a “useful human resource”. The former servants now challenged and battled one another to become the wage-slave of someone else, to become acceptable. Why waste money on shaping someone properly, when you have an entire community, an entire society which you control by simply putting out a job application for a fixed price?

But, this wouldn’t be enough for the Democratic worldview. No, no – it wouldn’t be fair that some had parents who were more capable to indirectly inherit certain skills to their children – some parents might have more free time after their job, which could give their children an unfair advantage in life. The children must be taken away from the parents as soon as possible and put through universal education which would shape them into form – by the same exact way. Not to become the best they are, not to shape them into healthy and intelligent human beings – but to create proper human resources who would work and not think. Human resources which would trample over one another in order to willingly apply as a wage-servant for the rest of their life.

The wife, still a lady in her family, remained a problem for Democracy. She had to be destroyed, someway, somehow. Sexualization and the destruction of her feminine aspect had to follow. The lady had to lose her beauty, she had to become an angry and bitter woman. She had to feel envy and hatred towards men, up to the point where she would want to become that very thing which she would be indoctrinated to hate. She lost her desire for femininity, she lost her desire for motherhood. She became equal to men who were, on the other side, turned into effeminate creatures without the will to struggle and fight for Truth and Honor – the family unit was thus destroyed. Equality, in the eyes of Democracy, prevailed once more.

All of this, mind you, just and only based on the very foundation of the concept of Democracy.

For those among you who are wise and very knowledgeable of what the Jews have been doing to this planet throughout history, the words Bolshevism, Marxism, Communism, Christianity, Feminism, etc. – came to mind, didn’t they? All those are based upon, related to, and cannot function without : Democracy. It alone has destroyed the Natural order of things, the Natural relationship between those who are capable of leading and those who need guidance; those who are wise and those who are foolish; those who are creative and those who are good at manufacturing – it destroyed not only the Material, but also the Spiritual – it destroyed the Soul.

There is no place for a “high being” such as God in a Democracy, let alone many Gods who would provide a Natural concept of Hierarchy, Skill and Talent. Every God in European Paganism had his place and talent – in Democracy all of them cease to exist. All Gods are equal all of a sudden, all of their Archetypes and concepts are nullified and neutralized. All of them are mixed up into one essence which the Jews would later on label as Yahweh – therefore Yahweh himself is the idea of Democracy – he is the only “God” which exists in the Jewish worldview, he is the neutralizing factor of everything : And the doers and bringers of Democracy are his “Chosen People”, the Jews.

If mixing Races leads to a Degenerate Hybrid, so did the mixing of Gods lead to a Degenerate Hybrid entity : The Jewish God. Everywhere in Nature, wherever you look, the mixing of Species produces a lower quality species – in some cases it is even infertile. However, Democracy merely creates a foundation of a Society – there still are leaders on top of it, but they are now not chosen for Quality, but through manipulation of Quantity. Since the relationship of everything in a Democracy is now defined through wages, money and taxes – the one who controls these elements is going to end up at the top of such a Society. It is fitting therefore that the “Jewish God” would tell the Jews that they should apply usury, deception, theft, enslavement of the non-Jews wherever possible. In their eyes, the non-Jews are animals who eagerly come to them for food, just as the domesticated dog comes to his master.

Sometimes the people however are not willing to become Jewish dogs, sometimes they resist this brainwashing.

In such a case revolutions of various kinds had to be made – over and over and over – again. We already mentioned them through all the ideological terms which are related to Democracy. Each and every one of them were just a step towards Jewish dominion of the mindless, gullible, naive and domesticated masses. Christianity equalized them by telling them that they are all One in the Jew Jesus, it told them that the wise, strong and noble are bad. It told them to hate their family, to sell all they have – to become completely dependent on someone who would then provide for them. In order for the Jews to stand above the rest of the world, they have to equalize it while remaining the only element that is not going to be touched by this process. The Jew Jesus suggested to the Jews that they should love the Goyim as well – one can clearly understand why they would end up killing him in the story – what boggles the mind however is why non-Jews wish to become equal to Jews through Jesus by following him. Equality for you Goyim, but not for Jews.

Anyways, the people who resisted had to be killed or converted – one revolution at a time. Where Christianity didn’t succeed, Liberalism, Bolshevism, Communism, Feminism would – all of course the same concept of the same idea, merely hidden behind slightly different terms and explanations. No authority is taking care of the people in any of these elements – except for the Jewish one. Where else does Democracy leads us to? Remember!, everything has to be equal in it in order to count as the same equal vote, the same equal person. This means that no Nation can have a majority population. No city either. There can’t be any Races, especially not since they Naturally aren’t equal in any shape or form – therefore – Race-mixing is necessary. The terms “supremacy, privilege, oppression, racism, anti-X, phobia” are all products of the Democratic Jewish mind. And the Masons surrendered to them, to their God and have been their proud and useful idiots throughout the centuries.

Democracy replaced quality for quantity – the masses. These masses are then told that through “voting” they can shape their government and future. Meanwhile they are, as we have already said, from childhood shaped into becoming “human resources” – all that is necessary for the “Masters of Society” to rule such a Society is to manipulate these imbeciles into doing exactly what they want them to do : to think, act, react, talk and walk as the Jews say. This has been done throughout history with propaganda, media, education, religion, and of course money. It is therefore easy to understand that the Judeo-Masons implement a National Bank in every society which they turn into a Democracy. It becomes the foundation of the wage-slave-debt-taxes system which pushes the masses into ever more conflicts, despair and submission.

Illusions become reality. No one dares to question these illusions as they cling to them and depend on them.

Christianity did the very same thing for it also implemented a “Universal” Bank – namely the Vatican Bank. Since the Vatican and the Pope are regarded, by their own definition, as the “rulers of this World”, their Bank is the “Global Bank”. The Church, as Christianity, has been under the control of Jews since day fucking one. Just as the Jews nowadays don’t care if some of us know they are behind the Federal Reserve system, so they didn’t care about someone expelling some Jews – as long as the Power Structure they installed remained intact. Destroying the Church and Christianity would hurt the Jews. Destroying the FED would hurt them. Destroying all currently operated National Banks in our Nations would. Everything else is not important and were they to act out aggressively against smaller actions pointed against them – it would reveal their fear, their intentions and become counter-productive.

It is this concept of Democracy, my friends, which has cursed this planet a long time ago. Jews introduced it everywhere into our Societies – the mere act of wanting to be different is now hatred – wanting to be self-reliable is a sin against this worldview. Sovereignty of a Nation is impossible in a World Wide Democracy – who are you to call yourself “better” and “sovereign”? And who will be the self-elected leaders who will “by pure cohen-cidence” rise up as representatives and leaders of such a World Democracy? The Jews, of course. Just as they are now. You know, if one goes deep into this Jewish concept of Yahweh and Democracy, one realizes one thing – Jews stole and perverted the ancient Aryan concept of Balance.

Is a Balanced person a Democratic person? Is a Balanced Nation a Democratic Nation? Does a Balanced person eat too much, drink too much? Does a Balanced person work himself to death? But, you are free to do all of these things in a Democratic worldview – you are even, indirectly wink wink, forced to do so. A Balanced Nation admits and acknowledged that it has fools, lemmings, but also wise and intelligent people. A Balanced Person knows his pros and cons and acts upon them. A Balanced person is in control of himself, his emotions and his mind. A Democratic Nation can’t admit that some people are fools, lemmings and that some are simply better. A Democratic person is triggered by certain words, his mind is controlled by percentages, his emotions by trends, he loses control of himself as he must fulfill the normative standard of society – he must be a Human Resource.

All of this manipulation is based on one single element – Language. Since all it takes for Jews to mentally mind-manipulate other people is to learn their language, we must be aware of how dangerous of a tool it has become. The Jews create guilt, fear, sorrow, hatred, sadness, and various other things – through language.

Language itself is the expression of a Species, it represents its collective Knowledge, Culture, Wisdom, Technology and so on. By granting access to our language we uplifted the African Black race from Stone age to modern age. By granting access to our language we gave a touch of the Aryan soul to the other people of this planet. But, it also left us vulnerable – it allowed them to now brainwash us through our very sound, our very expression of our Species, it allowed them to send back to us the very vibration which we were emitting. Imagine it as a radio wave leaving your radio only to be perverted by some other source and reverted in another shape and form which ends up destroying your radio. This is what is happening to us nowadays.

The Africans would have never been a threat if we never gave them access to our language. Neither would the Jews have been, for there would be no Jew who could brainwash a Negro into hating the White race which uplifted him. There would be no Jew who could brainwash a White into self-hatred. What was the biggest achievement of Jewry in the last 2000 years? The translation of their Bible, with the addition of the New Testament, into Greek. The concept of language therefore is – yet again – a very important foundation of Democracy, and a World Democracy requires a World language. The “British Empire”, guided by Jews, was nothing else but the spreading of the English language in order to subdue the entire planet for the Jew World Order.

Finally, a side-note for Christians : In Ephesians 2:8-9 we are told that by Faith alone you are going to be saved, not by deeds, by faith only. Does it surprise us therefore that after 2000 years of such brainwashing we would end up in an era where it is near-to-impossible to gather enough people to actually do a deed, instead of having “faith” into some kind of “Savior” and “Messiah” who will simply show up and fix everything for us? You don’t even begin to understand or comprehend the massive amount of mental manipulation which the Jews have done upon our people. We need to return to our Roots, we need to return to a more Sane, Healthy and Natural worldview. We cannot continue on like this. We cannot exist in a world where our very existence is regarded as “non-democratic” since we have qualities which are above the perceived democratic norm.

The Jewish concept of Democracy probably rose out of a simple thought process, one which everyone had at least once in his life : The analysis of whether or not something is to be done. You take a piece of paper and write down all the good and bad things about something and finally decide if there is a “good enough percentage” to proceed with a certain action. You might then walk around and think this over many times, becoming your very own media propaganda, trying to “sell to yourself” that doing “X” isn’t too bad and that it seems “reasonable enough“. If someone else shows up with his input it might, more often than not, even change your entire point of view on the problem. This is the mind of Democracy and Choice. It is submissive to influence and suggestions. It is based on ego and individualism. It rules the mind instead of merely being a tool for it. It lacks the Courage and the Will of the Aryan Mind and the Aryan Self. As we said before, the Aryan is above this process of Good and Evil.

Democracy allows Evil to walk among the people. It allows Evil to talk and spread its ideology. It gives it free speech, it regards it as equal, it allows it to establish itself and to sell itself as if it were merely another “product” without any hidden agenda or intent. It splits the Nation into factions, it allows for political control of the masses from a shadow government, it boosts the power of the gullible and foolish and keeps those who understand the game and who wish to free themselves from it – from destroying it. It allows Evil to participate in the Arena of Society. The real enemy of Democracy is not Evil, the real enemy is everyone and anyone who would attempt to destroy it. Those are labelled as haters and intolerant. Evil is tolerated, the Awakened person is not.

The Jews re-set every Aryan society by installing Democracy into it, making money and propaganda the only important elements of it. Therefore the Jews knew, since day one, that in order to win in this newly created Arena all they had to do was control these two elements. Trust reaches a very low level in Democracy, society becomes alienated, individualistic, egoistic. Your life boils down to counting as a vote, but no one votes on who does the counting. All that remains within such a society is Blind Faith.

I leave you with a set of quotes in hopes that you might connect the dots once and for all.