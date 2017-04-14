The Humpty Trumpty, Mentally Ill, Trojan Horse Program is Suited and Booted

By of The New Nationalist

The $64,000 question: Is the Trumpian administration mentally ill, or are they acting from a Trojan horse script to take down the Republic and bring on the Washington Consensus loot and worse? Or, every bit as likely, are they both mental and Trojan horse scripted? The Obama deception was the setup Trojan horse. No. 2 Trojan horse Trump is the finisher.

Case in point: For the second day in a row, Trojan horse minion Sean Spicer clearly stated that the administration’s Middle East goal is to “destabilize the region.” Mental, scripted or both?

Then, just hours after Vladimir Putin stated clearly that more Syrian chemical false flags are coming and that the CIA orchestrates terrorist attacks, Secretary of Defense James “Mad Dog” Matthis threw out completely contrary, down-the-rabbit-hole shadow language warning that Assad should “think long and hard” before considering similar attacks in the future. This “Mad Dog” character sounds as scripted from central casting as Jared “Damien” Kushner.

With regard to a potential Russian response, mad-dog gambler Mattis used the intimidation tactic of a man who entered a bar strapped with a bomb, saying that he’s “confident the Russians will act in their own best interests, and there’s nothing in their best interests to say they want this situation to go out of control. Mattis acts like he is well versed in the Russian mind.

To summarize: Matthis effectively threatened more blatant in-your-face false flags that Russia calls out, but that the controls are so powerful that Russia would have to stand down (be a cuck) when the U.S. moves into the next phase in Syria, which is presumably direct military action to defeat the Syrian Army in the field of battle and oust Assad.

If his calculation is wrong, the question becomes how U.S. forces would fair in combat against Russians, Iranians and Syrians on the former’s home turf. How will folks back home react when thousands of American military coffins return home? From my friends in Europe, the sentiment is that Americans will disapprove of serious casualties long before the Russians.

The Trojan horse madness looks very organized. Voices of reason and peace, like Tulsi Gabbard, are severely attacked by the usual-suspect media hacks and criminal liars that brought down Iraq and Libya.

Meanwhile, in Wonderland, we have a Trump interview where he comes across as a bizzare, incoherent and autistic Red Queen to the point one must wonder if he has been chipped and mind controlled in some way. Has the functionaries of the Mad Hatter Trump administration been mercury poisoned? The script writers for this strike me as the same people who create the cartoon-world World Wide Wrestling events The New Nationalist (TNN) has been devoted to reporting. The Red Queen told China’s president about the Syria strikes over a “beautiful” dessert of chocolate cake.

From the CNBC interview with Maria Bartiromo:

BARTIROMO: You redirected navy ships to go toward the Korean Peninsula. What are we are doing right now in terms of North Korea?

TRUMP: You never know, do you? You never know. BARTIROMO: That’s all (INAUDIBLE)… TRUMP: You know I don’t think about the military. BARTIROMO: Yes. TRUMP: I’m not like Obama, where they talk about in four months we’re waiting — we’re going to hit Mosul. BARTIROMO: Right. TRUMP: And in the meantime, they get ready and like you’ve never seen — look, they’re still fighting. Mosul was supposed to last for a week and now they’ve been fighting it for many months and so many more people died. I don’t want to talk about it. We are sending an armada, very powerful. We have submarines, very powerful, far more powerful than the aircraft carrier, that I can tell you. And we have the best military people on Earth. And I will say this. He is doing the wrong thing. He is doing the wrong thing. BARTIROMO: Do you… TRUMP: He’s making a big mistake. BARTIROMO: — do you think he’s mentally fit? TRUMP: I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know him. But he’s doing the wrong thing. The U.S. Vinson arrives off the Korean peninsula this weekend. Is sending this carrier to Davy Jones locker the mother of false flags? Or does this suddenly shift gears and involve Iran? Even if not, how is an administration of mental cases cited above going react if another mental case Kim Jong Un “does the wrong thing”? It should be noted that the North Koreans are fight-to-the-death last standers. As if wars on multiple fronts with a depleted military was not enough, the U.S. faces a government shutdown on April 29. Watch the credit rating agencies. There has been zero work on avoiding this. This political malpractice seems by design as well. TNN has already noted that massive May Day demonstrations that are being planned. Adding insult to injury in the eyes potential protesters, DeVos undoes Obama student loan protections. Getting truthful Trump approval ratings from faux media will be problematic. But low — really low — could be presumed. TNN verdict: A Trojan horse takedown of the United States is unfolding.