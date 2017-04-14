Open Letter to a Jew-Blind Europhile Who Thinks the Jew World Order Is “Perspective”

THE BACKSTORY

Over the past year it’s become apparent that the overwhelming majority of my British and European Facebook friends are diehard Europhiles. Or more accurately, EU-philes, to whom Europe and the European Union are synonymous, representing ideals such as togetherness, tolerance, love, human rights, environmental protection, peace, and democracy. They’re good people who care about their fellow human beings and the declining state of the world, however their inherent goodness has been hijacked by the insidious creep of communism in the guise of socialism, complete with the Cultural Marxist trappings of political correctness and social justice.

Recently, one of these EU-phile friends shared a popular video of Spanish MEP Esteban González Pons speaking in idealistic terms about Europe, emotionally equating the geographical area with the political entity, and I responded with a link to Kalergi’s Baby: The Hydra That Is The European Union, an article that highlights the Jewish-Masonic roots of the European Union. A mutual Facebook friend replied thus:

Interesting reading, but this is just how one reads the evidence, and that evidence one decides to highlight. Aside from your perspective on the ‘Jew World Order’. Maybe it’s a choice between Technocracy and Supranational conjoining or war and anarchy. Life is a fudge on the transition between the two. Please do confirm to me you are not expounding ethnic purity and homogeneity as the panacea. If not it’s a bit of a romantic notion to talk of “… living and travelling in Europe. With each country still sovereign and its people unique …” That was merely a matter of disengagement where people were living in less connected, pre-mass technological and less influenced by international communication — social orders. Are you now advocating some kind of move to organic agrarian style society where we place walls around who moves in and out of the shared sentiment communities????

THE OPEN LETTER

This is just how one reads the evidence, and that evidence one decides to highlight.

With that rationale you must, likewise, dismiss all that you read and hear in the mainstream world for that is exactly the modus operandi of all governments, mainstream media presstitutes, political analysts, economic analysts, scientists, etc. Not only do they peddle deliberate lies of omission, they also peddle lies of commission, both of which manipulate the masses into supporting, and attaching themselves to, one or other side of the false dichotomy which, in turn, further facilitates societal division. A few examples of MSM lies and complicity can be found in the second half of this article: Fake News, Propaganda, the CIA and Astroturfing. And you can read three of Jon Rappoport’s articles on the subject of fake news here, here, and here.

My “perspective” on the Jew World Order is based on an understanding of the extent to which Jewish influence and manipulation has shaped history, from wars and revolutions to crashed economies and cultural degradation. I realise many folk can’t or don’t wish to see this fact as it’s a challenging conclusion to reach, especially after having being subjected, en masse, to the anti-Semitism vaccination. It’s also not a conclusion that can be reached by reading anything in the blue-pill mainstream media matrix, which is, of course, Jewish controlled.

There are those who argue that there’s no such thing as Jewish control, but, rather, simply many Jews in high-powered positions. That’s a neat argument if you’d prefer to look the other way and defend the indefensible. But, being massively over-represented in many influential areas makes it a moot point, because whether the Jews in each sphere are in cahoots with one another or not, they’re all enthusiastically working towards, taking part in, or promoting the same overall agenda, including but not limited to: keeping “anti Semitism” alive to prevent open, rational discussion, turning it, instead, into “hate speech”; pushing immoral behaviour, sexual perversion, and cultural degradation in all its forms through movies, music, art, literature, magazines, newspapers, advertising; dumbing down society through compulsory attendance at indoctrination centres otherwise known as schools and, later, at voluntary ones known as colleges and universities; opening borders and flooding countries with peoples of different cultures, while at the same time attacking the indigenous cultures; promoting the LGBTQx agenda that attacks the family and sows “gender” confusion under the guise of equality and social justice; and so on. We only need look back to the seediness of Weimar Germany to see the sexual depravity promoted by German Jews, especially in Berlin.

The choice you present “between Technocracy and Supranational conjoining or war and anarchy” is a false dichotomy. The combination of technocracy and supranational governance is a blueprint for total surveillance and tyranny; and a state of war and anarchy is not an inevitability, but a manufactured state of affairs in the march towards totalitarian world government. As you can see, each of your options collapse into the same end goal, but it’s not surprising you’d see things this way as we’re living in a fabricated Hegelian dialectic in which the thesis is crucial to the antithesis which, in turn, requires synthesis in the form of yet more restrictive and tyrannical laws. This is not a one-time event, but a cyclical one that spirals ever downwards, with each subsequent spiral more restrictive than the last.

Problem. Reaction. Solution. Again and again and again. Until all of our God-given inalienable rights are trampled into the dust by the army of Orwellian jackboots that adorn the feet of the dumbed-down and brainwashed order followers.

Another way of understanding this downward spiral is described by Yuri Bezmenov, an ex-KGB agent who specialised in propaganda and deception. His comments about ideological subversion, however, must be understood within the context of communism being yet another Jewish creation, both the “brains” and the money behind its rise. The Jewish Bolsheviks heinously tortured and killed millions of Russians — as many as 66 million, according to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn in his book Two Hundred Years Together which, curiously for a Nobel Prize-winning author, is not available in the English language.

Bezmenov also clarifies the insidious nature of ideological subversion thus:

Ideological subversion … or psychological warfare … change[s] the perception of reality … to such an extent that despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interests of defending themselves, their families, their community and their country.

The ideological subversion and demoralisation that Bezmenov describes is the method born out of the Frankfurt School, a group of Jewish-Marxist intellectuals in Weimar Germany who were financed by fellow Jewish Marxist, Félix José Weil. Following Hitler’s rise to power, those same intellectuals moved to the United States and into influential positions in top universities such as Colombia, Chicago, and Princeton. Using Marxist ideology as a basis for their theory of cultural revolution, they developed what is popularly referred to as Cultural Marxism — the subversion, perversion and inversion of society, its institutions, traditions, and values.

Timothy Matthews writes in the March 2009 issue of Catholic Insight:

To further the advance of their ‘quiet’ cultural revolution — but giving us no ideas about their plans for the future — the School recommended (among other things): 1. The creation of racism offences

2. Continual change to create confusion

3. The teaching of sex and homosexuality to children

4. The undermining of schools’ and teachers’ authority

5. Huge immigration to destroy identity

6. The promotion of excessive drinking

7. Emptying of churches

8. An unreliable legal system with bias against victims of crime

9. Dependency on the state or state benefits

10. Control and dumbing down of media

11. Encouraging the breakdown of the family One of the main ideas of the Frankfurt School was to exploit Freud’s idea of ‘pansexualism’ — the search for pleasure, the exploitation of the differences between the sexes, the overthrowing of traditional relationships between men and women. To further their aims they would: ● Attack the authority of the father, deny the specific roles of father and mother, and wrest away from families their rights as primary educators of their children.

● Abolish differences in the education of boys and girls.

● Abolish all forms of male dominance — hence the presence of women in the armed forces.

● Declare women to be an ‘oppressed class’ and men as ‘oppressors’. Munzenberg summed up the Frankfurt School’s long-term operation thus: ‘We will make the West so corrupt that it stinks.’ The School believed there were two types of revolution: (a) political and (b) cultural. Cultural revolution demolishes from within. ‘Modern forms of subjection are marked by mildness’. They saw it as a long-term project and kept their sights clearly focused on the family, education, media, sex and popular culture.

Your concluding remark, emphasised with four question marks, highlights, ironically, the very trajectory we are on — that is, a “shared sentiment” one-world community of people who will, through self-righteous political correctness and loyal adherence to the ideals of oneness and the State, deliver up those individuals who do not want to be homogenised into one-world citizens capable only of one-thought, that is to have their individual thoughts broken down and merged with those of the greater mass of humanity, unable thereafter to separate from it. One-thought requires no external walls, only internal ones erected as self-protection from wrong-thought and consequent ostracisation from one’s family, friends, community, and so on.

As for real walls, there is one country that protects itself from “infiltrators” and “predatory animals” with a wall. It’s the same country that defends its right to remain ethnically/racially pure, while its dual citizens not only work tirelessly to change immigration laws and open borders in primarily “white” countries. This same country also works tirelessly towards the expansion of their own borders by engaging treasonous US and French presidents, and UK prime ministers to fight proxy wars on their behalf. It is the same country that neither admits nor denies it has any nuclear weapons, refusing to allow the UN to carry out an inspection. And it’s the same country that buys (with expense-paid trips), pressures, or blackmails politicians of all stripes to align themselves with the political interests of a foreign nation, supplanting loyalty to their own nation and people.

While these particulars are, well, particular, even they must be understood within the even broader context of the disproportionate Jewish (and, as with all of the above, crypto-Jewish) influence at the highest levels of the international political stage, as well as those in the shadows of power — the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group, The Trilateral Commission, The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations, The Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), etc. — who formulate national and international policies. And even this broader political context must, itself, be understood within the context of Jewish influence and actions throughout history. A couple of places to start are The Synagogue of Satan and The Culture of Critique: An Evolutionary Analysis of Jewish Involvement in Twentieth-Century Intellectual and Political Movements.

If after reading this you still think the Jew World Order is perspective, I get it — it took me much reading, cross-referencing, and re-reading before I reached my current understanding. It’s a lot to take on board and, because it often causes massive cognitive dissonance, most folk will reject such information out of hand, preferring the familiarity of the flickering shadows cast upon the cave wall to the stark light of day.

Yuri Bezmenov sums up perfectly this phenomenon:

As I mentioned before, exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who was demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him. Even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents, with pictures; even if I take him by force to the Soviet Union and show him [a] concentration camp, he will refuse to believe it, until he is going to receive a kick in his fat bottom. When a military boot crashes his balls, then he will understand. But not before that. That’s the [tragedy] of the situation of demoralization.

If, however, you are willing to give this some serious consideration I hope this very brief overview of what constitutes the Jew World Order will be the first step on your path to seeing the great elephant on the world stage adorned with the Star of Remphan (there is no such thing as the Star of David).

Yea, ye took up the tabernacle of Moloch, and the star of your god Remphan, figures which ye made to worship them: and I will carry you away beyond Babylon. Acts 7:43

As I said, this article only scratches the surface of the subject, but I encourage you to fully explore the embedded links, as well as those in Kalergi’s Baby: The Hydra That Is The European Union, plus read and explore the links in Sean’s Toppling the Jew World Order: It’s Now or Never! Beyond that, you might also like to work your way through the GLARING Hypocrisy resources on Jews & Judaism and Communism.

Finally, The Matrix analogy couldn’t be more apt in today’s world of disinformation and mass manipulation. As I write in The Matrix of Control, it’s crucial to unplug from the Matrix — to throw out your television, stop going to movies, listening to the radio or the discordant noise with banal lyrics that passes as music today, reading newspapers and magazines, including most contemporary “literature”. These all work together to keep folk firmly within the range of acceptable thought, whilst also continuing to undermine and change our way of thinking so that we not only accept our own degradation, but vehemently defend it. Just as Yuri Bezmenov describes.