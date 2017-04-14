NORTH KOREAN OFFICIALS BEGIN EVACUATION OF PYONGYANG: “BOMB SHELTERS WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ACCOMMODATE ENTIRE POPULATION”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing for nuclear war, according to a report released just moments ago at Pravda.ru.

As the U.S. Naval fleet moves rapidly towards the Korean Peninsula and Kim Jong Un prepares to test a nuclear device promising a “day of the sun” in response to perceived U.S. aggression, some 600,000 residents of the North Korean Capital have been ordered to leave the city immediately.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered 25 percent of Pyongyang residents to leave the city immediately. In accordance with the order, 600,000 people should be urgently evacuated. Experts note that the evacuation will most likely be conducted due to extremely strained tensions in relations with the United States of America. Reportedly, Pyongyang’s bomb shelters will not be able to accommodate the entire population of the North Korean capital. Therefore, 600,000 people – mostly individuals with criminal records – will have to leave Pyongyang to let others use bomb shelters. It was also said that one modified Ohio type rocket carrier carrying 154 Tomahawk type missiles on board joined the US Navy deployed near the coast of the Korean Peninsula. The missile carrier is expected to arrive at the port of registration on April 18. Meanwhile, according to South Korean media, residents of the DPRK say goodbye to each other, to their homes, to their places of work, to forests and fields, to the sky, rivers, etc as if the nation prepares for a large-scale war. At the same time, it is forbidden to say goodbye to officers of law enforcement agencies. It is also strictly forbidden to mention the names of national leaders in words of farewell. Source: Pravda Report Original Report via Pravda.ru

China has massed 150,00 troops on the North Korean border, reportedly in anticipation of a wave of refugees in the event of hostilities. On Wednesday morning China put its troops, including armored and mechanized brigades, on high alert and has threatened to take direct military action on North Korean nuclear facilities.

On Tuesday the United States Navy deployed submarine hunting aircraft off the coast of California, with some reports speculating that a North Korean submarine had been spotted.

***

With a U.S. Naval Strike Group approaching North Korea and Un showing no signs of backing off from his threat to test a nuclear device, the world could well see more in the way of nuclear detonations than just a test in coming days, so we urge readers to be prepared for an emergency. The incident off the west coast involving submarine hunting aircraft and support vessels suggests any number of North Korea’s submarines could be awaiting a retaliatory strike against targets on U.S. soil should President Trump order military action.

It appears that following discussions between President Trump and Chinese President Xi, the Peoples’ Republic is standing firm against North Korea and could possibly take the lead in responding to North Korean aggression. This could potentially divert a disastrous conflict. Though it would likely be brief, if North Korea has nuclear armed submarines within range of the United States the consequences of a military conflict could be devastating.

