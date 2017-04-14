Long Island teen turned his back on MS-13 gangbanger pal — so they set a trap and butchered him, family says

Jorge Tigre tried to turn his back on a blood-thirsty Long Island gang, only to find he couldn’t get out alive.

The 18-year-old was one of four young men brutally executed near a Central Islip park, leaving his heartbroken mother and sister to explain how the youth failed to escape the gangbangers of MS-13.

“He kept his distance from them,” his sister Monica, 20, told the Daily News as their mother wept Friday inside their home. “I think they set a trap for him.”

The slain boy’s mother sobbed in front of a shrine to her son — a mixture of photos, candles and flowers arranged inside their Bellport home.

Jorge Tigre was one of four young men brutally executed near a Central Islip park. (CHELSIA MARCIUS / NY DAILY NEWS)

Bertha Ullaguari, 43, agreed that Jorge started to steer clear of the crew after the machete murders of two high school students last September. He previously palled around with an MS-13 member.

“They’ve had been harassing him at school,” the mom said of the gangsters. “On Sunday, he told his uncle ‘They keep harassing me.’

“He wasn’t a bad kid,” the distraught mother continued. “He was a good kid. He was never bad. … He never did wrong by anybody. He was always very well-behaved.”

Jorge Tigre with his mother, Bertha Ullaguari (far left). (OBTAINED BY DAILY NEWS)

Suffolk County investigators said the gang, already suspected in a half-dozen suburban Long Island homicides, quickly emerged as the likely attackers in the quadruple homicide.

No arrests were yet made after the bodies were found Wednesday night near the soccer fields at the Recreation Village Park.

The man who discovered the four butchered bodies said he broke down in tears after a survivor of the attack steered him to the park.

Suffolk County Police and Crime Scene Units investigate a wooded area in Central Islip, Long Island, April 13, 2017. (DAVID WEXLER/FOR NEW YORK DAILY NEWS)

Victim Michael Banageas, 18, had earlier told the man that he was heading to Central Islip to play soccer before he and the other three were savagely attacked.

The four victims were lying face-down with multiple wounds, according to the man.

“I can’t give more information because I cried a lot, and didn’t pay attention to my surroundings,” the man said in Spanish.

Tigre’s brother William said a witness who saw the dying victims notified him about the killings. (SETH WENIG/AP)

Monica said her brother stopped going to high school because of constant harassment by gang members, including the repeated flattening of his car tires.

“He never wanted to say anything to my mother,” said Monica. “He was scared of getting hurt.”

Though officials did not release the names of the four slain young victims, Jorge’s relatives and a second family identified their sons as among the dead.

The parents of Justin Llivicura, 16, of East Patchogue, told Newsday their son’s girlfriend received a video showing the butchered bodies of all four victims left in a the park.

The boy’s parents said they recognized their son in part because he was wearing the same clothes as when they saw him two days earlier.

Tigre’s brother William said a witness who saw the dying victims notified him about the killings. The fourth victim was identified as Jefferson Villalobos, 18.