Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double slaying

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been acquitted in a Boston double slaying that prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a spilled drink at a nightclub.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots was acquitted of all but one charge Friday over the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Prosecutors said Hernandez opened fire on the men’s car because he felt disrespected when one of them bumped into him and spilled his drink. Hernandez had denied killing them men.

He’s already serving life in prison in the death of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister

