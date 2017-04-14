Alert: Spy Pics Reveal NK’s Apocalyptic Plans for Saturday’s “Day of the Sun”

New satellite images from Kim Jong Un’s North Korea showed the communist country’s nuclear site at Punggye-ri is “primed and ready” for a new nuclear test, the Washington-based think tank 38 North reported Wednesday.

The images reportedly showed North Korea preparing to detonate a nuclear bomb to coincide with its national day, the “Day of the Sun” on Saturday. According to 38 North, the images showed “unusually high levels of activity” at the site over the past four weeks.

The satellite imagery from April 2 showed an increased level of activity around the site’s “North Portal,” or the tunnel where the country’s four most recent nuclear tests have taken place. And according to 38 North, aerial photos taken Wednesday showed continued activity at the nuclear site.

Other activities that seemed to indicate that the nuclear site was preparing for another test included increased personnel activity around the command center area located at the compound.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that it was possible that Pyongyang might have the ability to deliver missiles equipped with weapons of mass destruction — specifically, chemical weapons like those recently used in Syria.

“There is a possibility that North Korea already has a capability to deliver missiles with sarin (nerve gas) as warheads,” Abe told a parliamentary session, according to Reuters.

North Korea’s most important national day — its “Day of the Sun” — is on Saturday, April 15, when North Korea celebrates the birthday of its founding president Kim Il Sung. According to Reuters, North Korean leaders have used the date for major weapons test in the past.

The country’s current ruler, Kim Jong Un, has hinted that he had something big planned for the day, but another missile firing, like Pyongyang launched earlier this month, or a nuclear test could be a mistake of epic proportions: President Donald Trump has unequivocally told Kim not to perform any more tests and he has urged China to work to keep the dictator in check.

After Trump’s recent muscle-flexing in Syria, Kim would be wise to back down.

