Here’s What Josh Brolin Could Look Like As Cable

Today, it felt as if the whole comic book fandom cried out in unison when news broke about Cable being cast for Deadpool 2. The X-Men character has been one of Hollywood’s hottest tickets as everyone from Brad Pitt and beyond have been attached to the role in some way. However, the time-traveling mutant will ultimately be played by Josh Brolin, a surprise pick considering his work with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite his warring allegiances, Brolin has quickly become an accepted contender to take on Cable, and fans have been curious about how the star would fit the role. The actor does have a rugged look about him, but many wonder if he can pull of Cable’s cybernetic frame.

Well, you don’t have to wonder much longer. Thanks to BossLogic, ComicBook can bring you exclusive fan-art of what Brolin may look like as Cable. The visually stunning concept pieces show the actor with cropped grey hair, a torn armored torso, and strapped yellow work pants.

If you aren’t familiar with Cable, then you have some time to catch up on the character. In the Marvel Universe, Cable is also known as Nathan Summers, the son of Scott Summers. When he was just a child, Nathan was infected with a technological virus which threatened his life. To save his son, Scott sent Nathan to the future, and the boy learned how to use his telekinetic gifts there to control how far his disease would spread. As he grew older, Nathan adopted the moniker Cable and fought against tyrants like Apocalypse in his future timeline before he traveled backwards to prevent various impending calamities. As such, Cable helped formed a militarized group of mutants known as the X-Force to do the dirty work other warriors would not, and Deadpool worked alongside Cable for a period of time.

David Leitch (John Wick) will direct the Deadpool 2, taking over for original director Tim Miller. Fox will reportedly begin production on the film this June.

Deadpool 2 is currently ranked fourth in ComicBook.com Anticipation Rankings among all scheduled comic book movies. Fans have awarded the upcoming film a 4.22/5 rating.

