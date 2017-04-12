The Jews In Donald Trump’s Government

Here are the Jews of the Trump cabal, in order of appearance. Some are very familiar, like his daughter and son-in-law. Others are billionaires who supported Trump’s campaign, and others yet are not so famous:
Michael Abboud (Sephardic Jew) – Communications Coordinator, Donald J. Trump for President
Paul Achleitner (Ashkenazic Jew) – Chairman, Supervisory Board, Deutsche Bank (Donald Trump’s largest lender)
Sheldon Adelson (Ashkenazic Jew) – Endorser, Donald J. Trump for President
Elliott Broidy (Ashkenazic Jew) – Vice Chairman, Trump Victory Committee
Michael Cohen (Ashkenazic Jew) – Executive Vice President and Special Counsel, The Trump Organization
Gil Dezer (Ashkenazic Jew) – President, Trump Dezer Development
Michael Dezer (Ashkenazic Jew) – Founder, Trump Dezer Development
Lewis Eisenberg (Ashkenazic Jew) – Chairman, Trump Victory Committee
Boris Epshteyn (Ashkenazic Jew) – Senior Adviser, Donald J. Trump for President
Stephen Feinberg (Ashkenazic Jew) – Member, Trump Economic Advisory Council; Donor, Trump Victory Fund
Alan Fishman (Ashkenazic Jew) – Chairman, Ladder Capital (Donald Trump’s second largest lender)
David Friedman (Ashkenazic Jew) – Co-Chairman, Israel Advisory Committee for Donald Trump
Samuel Fox (Ashkenazic Jew) – Vice Chairman, Trump Victory Committee
Alan Garten (Ashkenazic Jew) – Executive Vice President and General Counsel, The Trump Organization
Bruce Gelb (Ashkenazic Jew) – Endorser, Donald J. Trump for President
Michael Glassner (Ashkenazic Jew) – Deputy Campaign Manager and Former National Political Director, Donald J. Trump for President
Lawrence Glick (Ashkenazic Jew) – Executive Vice President of Strategic Development, The Trump Organization
Jason Greenblatt (Ashkenazic Jew) – Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, The Trump Organization; Co-Chairman, Israel Advisory Committee for Donald Trump
Vincent Harris (Ashkenazic Jew) – Former Digital Strategy Manager, Donald J. Trump for President
Carl Icahn (Ashkenazic Jew) – Endorser, Donald J. Trump for President
Peter Kalikow (Ashkenazic Jew) – Donor, Trump Victory Fund
Daniel Kowalski (Ashkenazic Jew) – Deputy Policy Director, Donald J. Trump for President
Charles Kushner (Ashkenazic Jew) – Endorser, Donald J. Trump for President
Jared Kushner (Ashkenazic Jew) – Endorser, Donald J. Trump for President
Yael Kushner [née Ivanka Trump] (Orthodox Jewish convert) – Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization
Bennett LeBow (Ashkenazic Jew) – Donor, Trump Victory Fund
Richard LeFrak (Ashkenazic Jew) – Donor, Trump Victory Fund
Corey Lewandowski (Ashkenazic Jew/East European) – Former Campaign Manager, Donald J. Trump for President
Ronald Lieberman (Ashkenazic Jew) – Executive Vice President of Management & Development, The Trump Organization
Howard Lorber (Ashkenazic Jew) – Member, Trump Economic Advisory Council; Donor, Trump Victory Fund
David Malpass (Ashkenazic Jew) – Member, Trump Economic Advisory Council
Douglas Manchester (Ashkenazic Jew) – Donor, Make America Great Again PAC
Bernard Marcus (Ashkenazic Jew) – Endorser, Donald J. Trump for President
Rebekah Mercer (Ashkenazic Jew) – Donor, Make America Number One PAC
Robert Mercer (Ashkenazic Jew) – Donor, Make America Number One PAC
Amanda Miller (Ashkenazic Jew) – Vice President of Marketing, The Trump Organization
Eli Miller (Ashkenazic Jew) – Chief Operating Officer, Donald J. Trump for President
Jason Miller (Ashkenazic Jew) – Senior Communications Adviser, Donald J. Trump for President
Stephen Miller (Ashkenazic Jew) – National Policy Director, Donald J. Trump for President
Steven Mnuchin (Ashkenazic Jew) – National Finance Chairman, Donald J. Trump for President
Samuel Nunberg (Ashkenazic Jew) – Former Policy Adviser, Donald J. Trump for President
David Orowitz (Ashkenazic Jew) – Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Development, The Trump Organization
Geoffrey Palmer [né Weissinger] (Ashkenazic Jew) – Donor, Rebuilding America Now PAC
John Paulson (Ashkenazic Jew) – Member, Trump Economic Advisory Council
Stewart Rahr (Ashkenazic Jew) – Endorser, Donald J. Trump for President
Richard Roberts (Ashkenazic Jew) – Vice Chairman, Israel Advisory Committee for Donald Trump
George Ross (Ashkenazic Jew) – Executive Vice President and Senior Counsel, The Trump Organization
Wilbur Ross (Ashkenazic Jew) – Endorser, Donald J. Trump for President
Steven Roth (Ashkenazic Jew) – Member, Trump Economic Advisory Council; Donor, Trump Victory Fund
Felix Sater (Ashkenazic Jew) – Former Senior Adviser, The Trump Organization
Keith Schiller (Ashkenazic Jew) – Director of Security, The Trump Organization
Melvin Sembler (Ashkenazic Jew) – Vice Chairman, Trump Victory Committee
Lara Trump [née Yunaska] (Ashkenazic Jew) – Endorser, Donald J. Trump for President
Vanessa Trump [née Haydon] (Ashkenazic Jew/North European) – Endorser, Donald J. Trump for President
Ronald Weiser (Ashkenazic Jew) – Vice Chairman, Trump Victory Committee
Andrew Weiss (Ashkenazic Jew) – Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization
Allen Weisselberg (Ashkenazic Jew) – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Trump Organization
Lawrence Weitzner (Ashkenazic Jew) – Adviser, Donald J. Trump for President
Steven Witkoff (Ashkenazic Jew) – Donor, Trump Victory Fund
Stephen Wynn [né Weinberg] (Ashkenazic Jew) – Endorser, Donald J. Trump for President