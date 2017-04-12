Rockefeller Death Prediction Comes True – Queen II Elizabeth Next

By

‘New World Order‘ henchman David Rockefeller has died at the age of 101 after suffering congestive heart failure on Monday morning at his home in New York.

Rockefeller was part of America’s elite, whose family were said to be the “unofficial royal family of America”, and who had admitted in 2015 that the ‘conspiracy’ about the New World Order was true:

Some even believe [we] are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterising my family and me as ‘internationalists’ conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure – one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I’m proud of it.”

The ruthless family had built up unfathomable wealth over the years by hijacking governments, media organizations, universities, big oil, and big pharma in order amass control over governments and society.

According to an accurate prediction made in January, David Rockefeller was expected to die this year, along with Queen Elizabeth II, and former US Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

The owners of DeathList.net say that the Queen, 90, and her husband Prince Philip, 95, are next in line to die.

Rt.com reports:

The businessman, who had an estimated fortune of $3 billion, retired as head of Chase Manhattan in 1981 after a 35-year career.

Follow Steve Kopack ✔@SteveKopack Billionaire banker & philanthropist David Rockefeller has died at age 101, his foundation tells CNBC.



In the statement from the The Rockefeller Foundation confirming his death, Rockefeller was described as “one of the most influential figures in the history of American philanthropy and finance, considered by many to be ‘America’s last great international business statesman’.”

Rockefeller, also known as ‘the banker’s banker’, according to the statement, is said to have donated almost $2 billion over his lifetime to various institutions including Rockefeller University, Harvard University and art museum.

David was the youngest of six children born to John D. Rockefeller Jr. and the grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller.

He graduated from Harvard in 1936 and received a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago in 1940. Appointed president of Chase Manhattan in 1961, he became chairman and CEO eight years later.

Rockefeller often spoke about the importance of American capitalism, which he said “brought more benefits to more people than any other system in any part of the world at any time in history.”

“The problem is to see that the system is run as efficiently and as honestly as it can be,” he added.