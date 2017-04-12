ISRAELI PARLIAMENTARIANS LABEL SPICER’S COMMENTS ‘IGNORANT AND UNACCEPTABLE’

http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Israeli-parliamentarians-label-Spicers-comments-ignorant-and-unacceptable-486754

Israeli lawmakers condemned remarks made by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday, implying that Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons during World War II.

Transportation Minister Israel Katz (Likud) called Spicer’s statement “grave” and “outrageous” adding there is a “moral obligation that precedes diplomatic policy.”

Israel “must demand that he apologize or resign,” Katz said.

The Knesset Israel-US Relations Caucus Chairman MK Nachman Shai (Zionist Union) labeled Spicer’s statement as ignorant and outrageous and called on US President Donald Trump to renounce from them.

“The White House urgently needs a history teacher,” said Shai. “Ignorance is not acceptable.”

“Hitler used chemical weapon of mass destruction in a large scale that human history hadn’t seen until then, and since then,” Shai added. “This a second failure of the White House recently, regarding the biggest tragedy that occurred to the Jewish people and took place in the twentieth century,” said Shai, referring to the White House statement commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day in which Jews were not mentioned as victims.

“Where are the president’s tweets when you need them?”

MK Erel Margalit (Zionist Union) dubbed the statement as “miserable,” and called on the White House to issue a correction statement.

“I am disturbed as this might be a hint for the problematic influence that might have entered the White House recently by holocaust denying entities,” he said.

“Two weeks before the Holocaust Remembrance Day [according to the Hebrew calendar], the Israeli government must break the silence regarding this statement and demand an apology,” Margalit added.