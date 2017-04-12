“Anti-Racist” Protesters Segregate Themselves; Use White Students as a Buffer for the Police

http://www.renegadetribune.com/anti-racist-protestors-segregate-use-white-students-buffer-police/

Renegade Editor’s Note: The anti-racists anti-Whites have gone so far overboard these days that normal people, who wouldn’t even consider themselves pro-White, have come to realize the absurd double standards and blatant discrimination against White people. I have seen a dramatic increase in the number of journalists writing about these issues, corresponding with a growing readership hungry for honest reporting.

By Daniel Lang of The Daily Sheeple

The most ironic thing about the far-left these days, is that for all their talk about ending racism, they’re the ones who spend the most time dividing us by race. While most normal people are going about their lives, not paying any attention to the racial differences of their peers, it’s leftists who see racism around every corner and demand that we focus on our differences rather than what we have in common.

So it’s no surprise when this results in behaviour that sounds an awful lot like the racism these people are supposedly trying to stop. Take for instance, a student protest that occurred last Thursday at the Claremont McKenna College.

The students were organized by the “ShutDown Anti-BlackFascists,” Facebook group, in an effort to stifle a guest speaker by the name of Heather MacDonald (a conservative author who believes that there is a war on cops). The protesters managed to force Heather to cut her speech short and flee to an auditorium where her speech was then live-streamed. Hiram E. Chodosh, the president of the college, stated that “In the end, the effort to silence her voice effectively amplified it to a much larger audience.”

Leftist students shutting down free speech isn’t anything new at this point. What’s exceptional about this incident, is how the protest wound up being segregated. The organizers of the protest ordered the white students to the front, to act as a buffer between black students and the police. In a Facebook post made prior to the event, ShutDown Anti-Black Fascists instructed white students on what their role would be during the protest:

“For white accomplices: Please keep in mind that your role at this protest, aside from acting in solidarity with POC students at the 5Cs, particularly Black students, is to serve as a buffer between students of color and the police. That means, if the police come, it is imperative that you stay at the protest with fellow accomplices and engage with cops should it come to that…It is very important that there are white bodies at the action–please show up yourself for the entire duration of the event or if not have friends who can be trusted to go in your place.”

I wonder what this would look like if the racial roles were reversed? I think we have an answer, courtesy of South Park. (Language Warning)

This article originally appeared on The Daily Sheeple. Image credit.