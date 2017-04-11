Just like I promised earlier today, I have begun to use my vast resources to finalize the full demise and destruction of the white race due to their continued support of masonic and jewish candidates. They only have themselves to blame for their own destruction and it is a destruction that I will gladly aid and abet thanks to the evils that they have done onto others. Let this poem/song serve as a taste of things to come through the use of my horsemen to achieve these means. Until the white race stops support jewish supremacy and white freemasons, I won’t stop using my vast influences and power to realize that their genocide continues to speed up until they exist no more!

Recipe For Death (The Horsemen)

Everyday, my existence picks my wallet

My hatred are letters carved with blood

To understand my words written through water

I’m left to kill this world alone

With a mold of clay I was made

In the image of the anti family

Worth less than infinity

Their words and worthless IQ

We did something, just to become nothing

Nothing wrong with killing this or that

Poisoned with hate

We watched the hate twist in their weak minds

They talk about us when our backs are turned

When we meet, their lives will seem too late

The hatred burns in my eyes of what you did

So I created this recipe of death, taste it!

The dark clouds coming on the horizon, make it hard to live

The whites are walking mistakes!

Everytime they come, they run away to their timely demise

The only choice is clear

They will quit just to fall on my bombs

Who will light the fire to see who runs or burns

Only to play a game of no confidence

We are feeling quite invincible

We feel like the gods that we are!

The kind of gods nobody wants

We see the earth beneath us

We watch it die here and there

Can anybody

Anywhere help out our cause?

We sentenced mankind to walk in their sins

Their lives are running out!

We believe what others refuse to believe

To be left riding without a horseman

Will be like a man without a homeland