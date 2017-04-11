IRAN’S ROUHANI WARNS AGAINST MORE US AIRSTRIKES ON SYRIA, SAYS ATTACK ‘BENEFITED TERRORISM’

http://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Iran-News/Irans-Rouhani-warns-against-more-US-airstrikes-on-Syria-says-attack-benefited-terrorism-486706

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Monday that further US strikes on Syria could push the region into a “very dangerous” situation.

Rouhani told a press conference in Tehran that the US missile strikes against a Syrian airbase last week were “basically wrong” and “should be condemned” because it “benefited terrorism”.

The US bombarded a Syrian airfield near the city of Homs with 59 Tomahawk missiles on Friday after what it says was a chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian government, which killed dozens of people.

Iran slammed the US military action on Syria and called for an impartial probe into the alleged use of chemical weapons.

On Monday’s press conference, Rouhani said the US action on Syria will only bolster terrorists.

“The U.S. strike on Syria is intended to remedy the terrorists’ failures. We think this U.S. action is unacceptable and basically wrong and it should be condemned. But at the same time, the use of chemical weapons is completely wrong and should also be condemned,” he told reporters.

In replying to a China Central Television (CCTV) reporter’s question about the nuclear deal reached between Iran and world powers, Rouhani said Tehran will continue to abide by the deal, but warned that if any party went back on the agreement, they will repent of their mistakes.

“As for the implementation of the nuclear deal, as our supreme leader has said, we will not be the first one to tear up the agreement, because we have made promises and a deal has been reached. Iran will continue to honor its promises, all along as all the other parties continue to implement the deal as well. But if one day, any party goes back on their promises and rip up the agreement, they will be sorry for the mistakes,” said Rouhani.

The landmark nuclear deal was reached in July 2015 between Iran and six world powers to significantly limit Tehran’s nuclear ability in return for lifting international sanctions against Iran.

However, during his presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump repeatedly criticized the nuclear deal for being insufficiently tough and threatened to walk away from the agreement if elected.