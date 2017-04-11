Following Syrian False Flag Israel Ramps Up Its New “Buffer Zone” Demands

http://www.renegadetribune.com/following-syrian-false-flag-israel-ramps-new-buffer-zone-demands/

The Israelis quickly are licking their chops and revealing true intentions following the warmongering ramp up against Syria. They lead off with Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) who praised Friday’s air strike as “moral and logical” and said it serves as a warning to Hezbollah and Iranian leadership. He said Israel must show its determination to keep control of the Golan Heights by sending another 100,000 citizens to settle it more efficiently.

The Golan Heights has long been ethnically cleansed, so this is simply moving forward with a more formalized colonization. The Golan has good water supplies. Between 80,000 and 130,000 Syrians fled or were driven from the heights during the 1967 Six-Day War and around 7,000 remained in the Israeli-held territory in six villages. Israel demolished over one hundred Syrian villages and farms in the Golan Heights. After the demolitions, the lands were given to Israeli settlers.

But why stop with the consolidation of the Golan Heights? Per Haaretz, not content with the fiat accompli of Golan, yesterday Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the US and “international actors” to create yet more “buffer zones” on the border between Syria and Israeli occupied Golan Heights. Of note is that Israel wants to extend the “buffer zone” east along the border with Jordan.

If one peruses the map, you can see there already is a UN DMZ security zone buffer (in purple) extending well into the Syrian lands bordering Israeli occupied Golan Heights. The northern section is quite wide and serves to outflank Lebanon. It is also within short range of Damascus. We will find out in due course just how much additional Syrian war booty Israel is after now. The opening demands seems to be about expanding the “zone” further east. Whose boots will be on the ground?

Incredibly another issue discussed at the meeting, the senior minister said, was Israel’s growing “fear” (note shadow language) that its air force’s freedom of action in Syria is becoming more complicated. Both Syria and Russia have indicated that incursions over Syrian air space are a red line. Tests should come as no surprise.

Haaretz Israeli reader “Ezra” commenting in the we tense spells the situation out succinctly:

We already HAVE a buffer zone with Syria! It’s called the Golan Heights. We’ve bleated on for decades about how strategically important it was to keep that area for just such a reason. Whose fault is it that we then decided to populate this buffer zone with thousands upon thousands of civilians? We did EXACTLY the same thing in the West Bank! We captured it, occupied it and declared it of the utmost strategic importance to keep it as a buffer zone between poor defenseless Tel Aviv and the forces of the evil King of Jordan. We then promptly transferred and spent the next half century pouring 600,000 Israeli civilians into the EXACT same “buffer zone” right up to the banks of the Jordan River! So again I ask. Exactly whose fault is it that we have no buffer zones left?

Meanwhile back in DC, Zionist warmonger Sean Spicer spells out (at 0:40) the goal: “destabilize Syria”.

