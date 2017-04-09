U.S. Strike on Syria Brings Fleeting Hope to Those Caught in Brutal Conflict

The strike on the air base was the most direct, deliberate military intervention by the United States against Mr. Assad’s forces since the war began. Mr. Trump said he had launched the strike because he was moved by images of women and children choking on poison gas.

“That was a horrible, horrible thing,” he told reporters after the chemical attack. “And I’ve been watching it and seeing it, and it doesn’t get any worse than that.”

But while the strike on Thursday appeared intended to limit the chances of retaliation, Mr. Trump has offered no proposals to end the war or to assuage the vast human suffering it has generated, sending fleeing Syrians across the globe.

Yasmine Mashaan, a pharmacy technician from the town of Muhassan in eastern Syria who lost several brothers to the conflict, said the strike was unlikely to change much for her and her family. And she doubts Mr. Trump’s motivations.

“It would be great if he continued this in the direction of saving more civilians or establishing a safe zone, but after his racist speeches and anti-refugee policy, I think the strike is more for popularity,” said Ms. Mashaan, who is now in Germany after fleeing there with her family. “But judging by how fast he intervened in Syria and how powerful it was, then we might be going somewhere with it.”

The number affected by the conflict boggles the mind. What began as an uprising in 2011 escalated into a civil war as protesters took up arms to respond to the government’s repression and seek its ouster.

Over time, countries like the United States, Turkey and Saudi Arabia backed the rebels, while Russia and Iran helped Mr. Assad. As chaos spread, extremist groups gained ground. Al Qaeda infiltrated the rebel movement, while the jihadists of the Islamic State seized territory that extended into Iraq.

Now more than 400,000 people have been killed, a figure roughly equal to the population of Tulsa, Okla., or Oakland, Calif. Many more have been maimed.

Half of Syria’s prewar population of 22 million have fled their homes, a number close to the population of Belgium. Five million of those are registered refugees abroad, according to the United Nations. Most are in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, where 70 percent live on less than $3.84 a day, less than the cost of some lattes at Starbucks.

Jan Egeland, the secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, which does aid work in Syria, said he could not comment for or against the strike by the United States, but he said that “they do not solve any of my urgent priorities.”

For the humanitarian situation to improve, aid workers would need more border crossings for getting aid into the country, assurances that air and ground forces would not attack hospitals and better access to besieged and suffering communities, including nearly 400,000 people within an hour’s drive of Damascus, the capital.

“It is heartbreakingly frustrating to be a humanitarian worker and to have the resources and the supplies but not to be able to reach these people,” Mr. Egeland said.

Within the conflict’s statistics are countless stories of torture, detention, forced conscription, families torn apart and normal lives downgraded rapidly or simply cut short.

Even some Syrians who welcomed the strike questioned why, after all of the war’s brutality, it was the chemical attack this past week that had brought a show of force against Mr. Assad.

“Of course chemicals are weapons of mass destruction,” said a doctor east of Damascus who treated victims of the first major chemical attack in Syria, in 2013. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared government reprisal. “But what about sieges? What about killing children? Isn’t it wrong for children to grow up without knowing Tom and Jerry? Without knowing chocolate?”

President Barack Obama did not respond militarily to a chemical attack in 2013, despite having called the use of such weapons a “red line.” Since then, the doctor has watched the world move on while the siege of his area has tightened, he said through Skype. He said he had learned to live with less electricity, less fuel, less clean water and less food.

“We are living like ancient people, how they depended on themselves, how they used wood to make fires,” he said. “It is a hard life.”

He expected more from the United States and its allies after the 2013 attack, what he called “a position that was appropriate for the free world.” But the result was an agreement, brokered by Russia, for Mr. Assad to give up his chemical weapons.

“The solution to the crime was a deal to take away the weapon but leave the criminal,” the doctor said.

The strike by the United States made him mildly optimistic that Mr. Trump would intervene more forcefully than Mr. Obama had.

“Trump is a closed box that has started to open,” he said. “Soon we will see what’s inside.”

While conflict monitors said that Mr. Assad’s forces and their allies had caused the bulk of the war’s deaths with their advanced weapons, communities loyal to Mr. Assad have also paid a heavy price.

Tens of thousands of Syrian soldiers have been killed, and religious minorities, secularists and others who view Mr. Assad as a symbol of a unified Syria have continued to fight out of fear that they would be eradicated if Islamist rebels take over the country.

Others have had to face both the government and the jihadists.

Ms. Mashaan, the pharmacy technician, said her family’s troubles began when she intervened to stop a security officer from beating her brother for protesting. The officer beat her instead, breaking her arm.

As the uprising spread, Ms. Mashaan, 36, and her five brothers joined in. Soon, her brothers and husband were arrested and tortured, in some cases coming home with their fingernails removed, she said.

Then they began to die.

One was killed when security forces fired into a crowd of protesters, she said. Another was shot in their home by a sniper. Yet another disappeared. She later recognized his face in a trove of photos of bodies smuggled out of a prison near Damascus.

As violence spread, Ms. Mashaan’s family fled to a refugee camp in the countryside, but it was soon taken over by a new force in the area: Islamic State jihadists. They killed her younger brother and took advantage of her medical training by forcing her to work in a clinic, she said.

The family later fled to a refugee camp across the border in Turkey, where they lived until Ms. Mashaan’s husband and her last remaining brother joined the migration to Europe and paid smugglers to take them to Greece in rubber dinghies. They made their way to Germany, where she and her five children joined them last year.

Living in Germany is hard, she said in a Facebook chat from her new home. Not speaking the language made it difficult to register the children, and many Germans refused to rent lodgings to her family because they were refugees, she said.