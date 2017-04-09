U.S. Sending Navy Strike Group To Korean Peninsula In Show Of Force

http://www.renegadetribune.com/u-s-sending-navy-strike-group-korean-peninsula-show-force/

By Brandon Turbeville

After nearly provoking World War Three with Russia as a result of its illegal attack against Syrian military positions in al-Sha’aryat, the Trump administration is looking to provoke an international conflict on the other side of the world. This time, North Korea is the target.

Only days after testing a pathetic missile that only traveled 36 miles before dropping into the sea, the United States government is acting as if North Korea has all but declared war on the United States and is sending a Navy strike group to the Korean peninsula.

As Reuters reports,

A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea’s advancing weapons program. Earlier this month North Korea tested a liquid-fueled Scud missile which only traveled a fraction of its range. The strike group, called Carl Vinson, includes an aircraft carrier and will make its way from Singapore toward the Korean peninsula, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak to the media and requested anonymity. “We feel the increased presence is necessary,” the official said, citing North Korea’s worrisome behavior.

The New York Daily News provides additional information. It reports,

The San Diego-based Carl Vinson carrier will be joined by three guided-missile destroyers, the USS Wayne E. Meyer, USS Michael Murphy and the USS Lake Champlain, all of which have been deployed since Jan. 5, U.S. Third Fleet officials said in a statement.The strike force had been docked in Singapore with about 6,500 sailors on board since April 4 and was scheduled to visit Australia next, officials said. The port visit followed two weeks of routine operations with joint-martine exercises with South Korea and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region. On Friday, Trump spoke to South Korea’s acting President Hwang Kyo-Ahn and pledged to “stay in close touch” about North Korea but a White House readout made no mention of the Navy’s plan to send ships toward the peninsula.

It seems that the United States is no longer content to push the patience of the civilized world with its aggression in one country at a time. Instead, it now intends to provoke war and destabilization directly across the globe.

In the last three days, the United States has acted so aggressively not only in Syria but now in North Korea that it is fast revealing itself to be an enraged juggernaut overtaken with war psychosis.

For the sake of the world, we hope that the Trump administration begins to back away from this insanity before we all pay the price.

This article originally appeared on Activist Post.