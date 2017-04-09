San Francisco Politico with Massive Trove of Sadistic Child Porn Accepts 6-Month Jail Stint

By of The New Nationalist

High-level San Francisco political consultant and attorney Enrique Pearce, who was busted in 2015 for possessing 4,902 images and videos of child pornography — including the brutally sadistic rape of infants and toddlers — appeared in court for the final time Friday to accept his sentence: six months in county jail.

Yes, you read that right. Just six months for the following felony charges:

Sale Or Distribution Of Obscene Matter Depicting Person Under 18

Of Obscene Matter Depicting Person Under 18 Possession Or Control Of Child Pornography

Or Control Of Child Pornography Receiving Or Concealing Stolen Property

More than 600 images of person under 18 engaged in or simulating sexual conduct

of person under 18 engaged in or simulating sexual conduct Possession of obscene matter that portrays sexual sadism or sexual masochism involving a person under 18 years of age

involving a person under 18 years of age And, somehow, Pearce’s managed to have two drunk driving offenses and speeding offense from 2013 also thrown under the same pathetic six-month child-porn sentencing blanket.

Six months. How can this be, everyone wonders.

See The New Nationalist’s previous post on Pearce for some insight.

Pearce is a well-connected Democrat in the state of California. In fact, he’s so well connected that a retired judge from a neighboring county was brought in to negotiate a plea deal with him directly, despite county prosecutors’ objections. Judge Rene Navarro initially sentenced him to mere home detention for his no-contest plea.

Fortunately, San Francisco’s upstanding and outraged sheriff, Vicki Hennessy — whose department must provide home monitoring services — refused to comply with Navarro’s plea deal. Rather, she argued that Pearce is a threat to the community and should go to state prison for a long duration.

This controversial sentence isn’t just about Pearce’s political clout. Something appears to be rotten in the state of California as a whole. Somehow California, the largest state in the country and home of Hollywood, offers child-porn offenders the lightest sentencing in the country, according to a U.S. Sentencing Commission report to Congress on child pornography. In second place is Virginia, which has the highest rate of missing children. California has the highest number of missing children.