San Francisco Politico with Massive Trove of Sadistic Child Porn Accepts 6-Month Jail Stint

By Torchy Blane of The New Nationalist
High-level San Francisco political consultant and attorney Enrique Pearce, who was busted in 2015 for possessing 4,902 images and videos of child pornography — including the brutally sadistic rape of infants and toddlers — appeared in court for the final time Friday to accept his sentence: six months in county jail.
Yes, you read that right. Just six months for the following felony charges:
- Sale Or Distribution Of Obscene Matter Depicting Person Under 18
- Possession Or Control Of Child Pornography
- Receiving Or Concealing Stolen Property
- More than 600 images of person under 18 engaged in or simulating sexual conduct
- Possession of obscene matter that portrays sexual sadism or sexual masochism involving a person under 18 years of age
- And, somehow, Pearce’s managed to have two drunk driving offenses and speeding offense from 2013 also thrown under the same pathetic six-month child-porn sentencing blanket.
Six months. How can this be, everyone wonders.
See The New Nationalist’s previous post on Pearce for some insight.
Pearce is a well-connected Democrat in the state of California. In fact, he’s so well connected that a retired judge from a neighboring county was brought in to negotiate a plea deal with him directly, despite county prosecutors’ objections. Judge Rene Navarro initially sentenced him to mere home detention for his no-contest plea.
Fortunately, San Francisco’s upstanding and outraged sheriff, Vicki Hennessy — whose department must provide home monitoring services — refused to comply with Navarro’s plea deal. Rather, she argued that Pearce is a threat to the community and should go to state prison for a long duration.
This controversial sentence isn’t just about Pearce’s political clout. Something appears to be rotten in the state of California as a whole. Somehow California, the largest state in the country and home of Hollywood, offers child-porn offenders the lightest sentencing in the country, according to a U.S. Sentencing Commission report to Congress on child pornography. In second place is Virginia, which has the highest rate of missing children. California has the highest number of missing children.