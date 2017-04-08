War at Any Cost: Israeli Special Forces Enter Syrian Territory to ‘Monitor’ Extremist Groups Fighting Assad

http://russia-insider.com/en/politics/war-any-cost-israeli-special-forces-enter-syrian-territory-monitor-groups-fighting-assad?_utm_source=1-2-2

Israel’s decision on Wednesday to fly over ISIS strongholds in Lebanon, and then drop bombs on Syrian Army positions in Syria, was a real stroke of genius — especially considering that the airstrikes came just before peace talks in Geneva were scheduled to begin.

A real class act.

Now Israel is sending “elite intelligence units” to “monitor” fighting between Syrian forces and “moderate” rebels. Our friends at Al Masdar News report:

A video published by Channel 2 showed reporter Dani Kashmaru accompanying the soldiers in a night mission. According to the reporter, similar operations have been carried out several times in the past, stating that he, along with the Israeli soldiers, ‘could hear and see everything.’ The report disclosed that the elite unit made use of advanced and sophisticated eavesdropping devices to monitor the battles fought between the Syrian Army and hardline groups in the area. Israel has been providing logistic support and medical assistance to opposition forces – including Jabhet al-Nusra terror organization – fighting President Bashar Assad. Israeli warplanes have repeatedly targeted Syrian Army positions under the pretext of preventing sophisticated weapons from reaching the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

They’re not even trying to hide their open support for extremist groups in Syria anymore.

Why isn’t this front page news? You know why.