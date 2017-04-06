To Sell A War – Gulf War Propaganda (1992)

http://www.renegadetribune.com/sell-war-gulf-war-propaganda-1992/

This was aired in December 1992 as part of CBC program The Fifth Estate, which was directed by Martyn Gregory and produced by Neil Docherty.

It exposes the Citizens for a Free Kuwait campaign as public relations spin to gain public opinion support for the Gulf War. As well, it reveals that Nurse Nayirah was in fact Nijirah al-Sabah, the daughter of Kuwait’s ambassador to the United States Saud Nasir Al-Sabah, coached by Hill & Knowlton to forge her infamous testimony about Iraqi soldiers removing babies from incubators, which was widely reported and repeated throughout the media.