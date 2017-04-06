Professors Suggest Parents Could Be Randomly Assigned Babies to End Racism

http://www.renegadetribune.com/professors-suggest-parents-randomly-assigned-babies-end-racism/

Renegade Editor’s Note: What these professors are suggesting is literally genocide according to the UN’s definition:

(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.”

By Daniel Lang of The Daily Sheeple

It’s strange how people from academia can be so out of touch with reality. It often seems like the people who spend the most time pursuing an education, particularly if it’s not STEM related, have the most backward views of society and propose the most asinine solutions to non-problems. You’d think that people who put so much effort into trying to understand the world would have great ideas, but that’s not always true.

Case in point: Howard Rachlin, a professor of psychology from Stony Brook University and Marvin Franke, a professor of psychology at Sarah Lawrence College, have come up with a solution to end racism in America. In an op-ed for Aeon, they suggested (as a thought experiment of course) that the best way to stop racism and what they call “genetic chauvinism,” would be to assign babies randomly to parents, without their consent.

The superficial connection between color and culture would be severed. Racism would be wiped out. Racial ghettos would disappear; children of all races would live in all neighborhoods. Any white child could have black parents and any black child could have white parents.” they said before adding “Imagine if social mixing had been in effect 100 years ago in Germany, Bosnia, Palestine or the Congo. Racial, religious, and social genocide would not have happened.”

What’s even more creepy than that, is what they think would happen to parents who refuse to go along with this policy, and raise their own children in secret.

But those babies would not have birth certificates, they would not be citizens, they could not vote, serve in public office and so forth. If discovered, the children might be taken away after the strong bonds of psychological (as opposed to biological) parenthood had been formed. Few Americans would risk these penalties.”

The professors admit this plan would be “politically impossible, perhaps even repellent.” They say it’s not a serious proposal, but their in-depth analysis of this idea sure sounds serious. Leftist academics are obsessed with ideas that break down the family and erase social and cultural boundaries, and this fits that bill. It sounds like a socialist wet dream that only an academic swimming in social justice notions would come up with.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Sheeple.